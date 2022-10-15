NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO