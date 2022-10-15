Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
live5news.com
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
1 injured in Mount Pleasant fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Hidden Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they located the fire on the second floor of the home.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
live5news.com
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
live5news.com
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
counton2.com
NCPD: Second person arrested for Peppertree Lane triple shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday made a second arrest in connection to an October 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane. According to NCPD, J’Von Rhodes (19) was arrested by U.S. Marshals and NCPD. He is facing two charges of attempted murder and one charge of murder.
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County
ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
abcnews4.com
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD. Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen …. Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD. MUSC neuroscientist shares leading research ahead …. MUSC neuroscientist shares leading research ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer's. ‘Lowcountry Buddy Walk’...
counton2.com
Crews respond to morning fire at Summerville restaurant
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday morning in Summerville. According to the Summerville Fire and Rescue, crews were called to investigate smoke in the area of Trolley Road and Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The call was then upgraded to a structure fire once...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
live5news.com
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
counton2.com
Georgetown County welcomes new assistant fire chief
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks. Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November. Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.
