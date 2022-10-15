ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

HornDog
3d ago

This slap on the wrist will not stop idiots like him from desecrating our monuments. 27 months in prison just might. What do you think?

Bruce Emery
3d ago

Should be permanently banned from ALL National Parks & Forest Lands. should have also had to serve out a Felony Prison (Crimes committed upon Federal grounds ARE FELONIES & Should carry that Penalty) sentence. Plea bargins are Pure BS, providing a weak link to the chain of Justice.

Don't ask
3d ago

Wow! So that is the value of a National Park? If he has been doing this since 2013 then he should pay that fine and serve the sentence for every year he did it.

