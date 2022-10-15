ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

cbs4indy.com

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Campgrounds and State Parks With Halloween Activities

Whether you camp by way of a tent, RV or cabin rental autumn makes for a great time of year for a weekend camping trip. The foliage is turning beautiful colors as the last hurrah before the barren cold months of winter and temperatures have started to drop. I have discovered several state campgrounds offering fun Halloween activities for campers during October leading up to Halloween Day itself.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Record Lows Follow The Flakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our big blast of cold air is here and it’s bringing the chance for a few snowflakes to parts of the Commonwealth. If you’re already tired of it, hang tough, things do turn much milder by the weekend. Our day is starting with some...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

