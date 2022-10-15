Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
WKYT 27
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Cold weather not coming at a good time for EKY flood survivors
WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians...
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Only the Bravest Slay the Dragon to Catch Breathtaking Autumn Views Atop KY’s Black Mountain
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love the fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Freeze warning up for most of the state
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a cold morning here in Kentucky with even colder air on the way! Believe it or not, we could see some of the season’s first flakes tomorrow. Let’s get to it! Today as our cold front moves through temps...
wkyufm.org
Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open
People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
Kentucky’s Largest Outdoor Haunted Attraction Voted Top 10 in the U.S.
It is rumored the screams from this Kentucky haunted outdoor attraction can be heard for miles and miles. We got a look inside and we are absolutely terrified. The Hill of Terror is Kentucky's largest outdoor haunted attraction and one of the most popular for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
Kentucky Campgrounds and State Parks With Halloween Activities
Whether you camp by way of a tent, RV or cabin rental autumn makes for a great time of year for a weekend camping trip. The foliage is turning beautiful colors as the last hurrah before the barren cold months of winter and temperatures have started to drop. I have discovered several state campgrounds offering fun Halloween activities for campers during October leading up to Halloween Day itself.
WKYT 27
Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Record Lows Follow The Flakes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our big blast of cold air is here and it’s bringing the chance for a few snowflakes to parts of the Commonwealth. If you’re already tired of it, hang tough, things do turn much milder by the weekend. Our day is starting with some...
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
Comments / 0