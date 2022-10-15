Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Brinker Finishes Runner-Up at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker finished runner-up at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Tuesday at the 6,203-yard, par-72 Governors Club in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brinker turned in a 7-under-par, 209, and finished in a tie for first-place over 54 holes along with...
goduke.com
Frias Garners Third ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias picked up her third ACC Freshman of the Week selection after turning in another strong race performance, this one coming at the Nuttycombe Invitational this past weekend. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native continues to build on her impressive freshman campaign, earning...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Face Colonials in Final Non-Conference Match of 2022
DURHAM – The third-ranked Duke men's soccer team plays its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday night, welcoming George Washington into Koskinen Stadium. Kickoff between the Blue Devils (9-0-3, 4-0-1) and the Colonials (6-6-2, 2-4-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACCNX. SERIES HISTORY.
goduke.com
Roach, Lively Honored on Preseason All-ACC Teams
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its preseason awards on Tuesday, with junior Jeremy Roach and freshman Dereck Lively II earning recognition. Roach was named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team, while Lively was tapped as the Preseason Rookie of the Year and to a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Second Team.
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes NC State for Midweek Clash
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for an ACC midweek contest against NC State Wednesday. Opening serve is set for 8 p.m., on ACC Network. Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak will be on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium. LAST TIME OUT. Duke went 1-1 over the...
goduke.com
Brinker Tied for Lead at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker registered 10 birdies through 35 holes on Monday and sits tied for the individual lead at 6-under-par at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which is being played at the 6,203-yard, par-72 Governors Club in Chapel Hill, N.C. Inclement...
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
Decision time for elite sharpshooter Darren Harris
Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning. Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic ...
goduke.com
Trio of Blue Devils Advance to Singles Finals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A trio of Duke women's tennis standouts – Chloe Beck, Emma Jackson and Cameron Morra -- advanced to the singles final on Sunday with wins against ranked opponents in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals in Winston-Salem, N.C. Beck, ranked No. 5 nationally, registered...
goduke.com
Coach K Named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
NEW YORK, New York (via Heisman Trophy Trust) – The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas
Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its eighth show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
goduke.com
Duke Baseball Pro Ball Update
DURHAM – Asheville Tourists outfielder Joey Loperfido, South Bend Cubs pitcher Adam Laskey and Iowa Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis highlighted 14 former Blue Devils who played at all levels of professional baseball this past season. Former Blue Devils' pitcher Marcus Stroman completed his first season with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.
North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball
North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters back...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Baltimore Times
MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 – North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Howard University junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Morgan State’s Keith Jenkins, Jr. was named both Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week, and North Carolina Central sophomore Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
