Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
Select restaurants are providing $10 instant discounts for Taste of the Gateway
Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
Ice Castles to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin at Geneva National Resort
Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people to see elaborate castles built entirely from ice.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Spaceship!
Spaceship is a red eared turtle. He has a gerbil for a neighbor, along with a pair of zebra finches -- all of which are up for adoption!
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Black and Red Turf? Love it! Launching a Legacy Campaign Seeks to Raise $4M for New Football, Baseball and Softball Fields
South Milwaukee’s Launching a Legacy athletics fundraising campaign is officially underway — and the end result will be incredibly striking. The Football Boosters joined with local businesses and other donors to announce the effort at Friday’s Rocket football game. The goal: Raise funds in support a $4 million project to transform Spaltholz Field and Bucyrus Stadium while also lifting up the baseball and softball programs.
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Shanghai Speakeasy
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Developed more than five years ago, Black Cat Alley is one of the most remarkable spaces in Milwaukee, turning a once-dreary alley into a bright and breathing outdoor art museum. One can find all sorts of mesmerizing art down the East Side path – including the art of deception and camouflage – thanks to the most engaging, and certainly the most deliciously intoxicating, installation in the alley: Shanghai, the definition of a hidden gem.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Harley-Davidson to 'repurpose' historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side
Harley-Davidson Inc. will "repurpose" its historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side later this year, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
It’s That Time of Year: Fall Leaf Collection in South Milwaukee
Leaves only. Please no yard waste, plants, grass, branches, or garden waste. This material will need to be disposed of at our Self-Deposit Station. Leaf collection crews will pick up piles of leaves one street at a time, in an orderly fashion. Residents who dispose of their leaves directly at...
CBS 58
First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind
Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
