Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Tariq Nelson Named to Liberty League Honor Roll

BUFFALO, NY - Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) of the Buffalo State football team has been named to the Liberty League Honor Roll for his performance over the weekend against Rochester, the conference announced on Monday. The junior wide receiver seemed to be open the entire game, and even...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Tariq Nelson and Hannah Heil Named Bengal Athletes of the Week

BUFFALO, NY – Congratulations to Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) of the Buffalo State football team, and Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) of the Buffalo State women's swimming and diving team, our Bengal Athletes of the Week. Nelson earns the honor for the second time this season after a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]

A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Hamburg Fairgrounds

Headed to the Hamburg Fairgrounds? With the Erie county Fair in August and the Festival of Lights in December, and all the other fun events throughout the year, there’s so much to do and see here. If you find yourself looking for a place to eat and drink around the area, we know just the places to go. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite, or something more upscale, there’s something for just about every appetite within minutes of the Fairgrounds.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York

You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Shadow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday and Shadow the cat is looking for a new home. Mindy Ussery with the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Kelsey Anderson on News 4 at Noon with 4-year-old Shadow. The feline is described as very friendly and loves to be pet....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute

Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
SYRACUSE, NY

