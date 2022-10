When TCU secured the commitment of running back Zach Evans in 2020, many fans immediately began to wonder how the first five-star prospect in Horned Frog football history would contribute to an offense that had been struggling to find an identity. While Evans enjoyed a successful two-year stint with TCU before transferring to Ole Miss earlier this year, another running back from the program’s 2020 recruiting class has not only stuck around, but performed at an increasingly high level that deserves national recognition.

