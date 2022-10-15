ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday

Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
Sportscasting

Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms

Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview

Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Was Asked About Sunday's Heated Incident

Things got chippy between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace confronted Larson in the middle of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. No punches were thrown, but the altercation did turn physical with some pushing and shoving. Larson and Wallace were racing side-by-side in...
Racing News

Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)

Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race. In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
FanSided

NASCAR team set for 2023 driver announcement

One of four teams without any drivers confirmed for next year plan to announce their lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Live Fast Motorsports have yet to make any confirmations regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineups.
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy