Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday
Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News
NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms
Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview
Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bubba Wallace gets in shoving match with Kyle Larson after hard crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated confrontation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday's South Point 400, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson ran him into the wall leading to Wallace wrecking Larson. The two then got into a shoving match in the infield. Coming...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Bubba Wallace Was Asked About Sunday's Heated Incident
Things got chippy between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace confronted Larson in the middle of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. No punches were thrown, but the altercation did turn physical with some pushing and shoving. Larson and Wallace were racing side-by-side in...
Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)
Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future
Stewart-Haas Racing's owners are split on whether to return Cole Custer to the No. 41 Ford in 2023. The post Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race. In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water
NASCAR fans eager to see Bubba Wallace suspended are wrong to draw parallels to an incident at Martinsville in 2015. The post The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team set for 2023 driver announcement
One of four teams without any drivers confirmed for next year plan to announce their lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Live Fast Motorsports have yet to make any confirmations regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineups.
Bubba Wallace shoves reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson following crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell. Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
