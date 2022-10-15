Read full article on original website
Hasselblad Explains Why There Are No Video Features in The X2D 100c Camera
Hasselblad recently released its highly anticipated 100-megapixel camera, the X2D 100c. The new camera boasts significant upgrades to the autofocus system, colors, and dynamic range. However, during the announcement, there was no mention of video features. In a recent interview, Hasselblad explains why there are no video features in the new X2D camera.
A Review of the Highly Affordable TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 Tilt Lens
Tilt lenses are some of the most versatile out there, allowing you to control depth of field independently of aperture, a unique capability that allows for both major technical advantages and highly creative images. However, such lenses tend to be quite expensive, which is what makes the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 Tilt lens, which sits at about $200, such an intriguing option. Can it provide decent performance, though? This excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect.
Why One Photographer Left Canon
Canon has caused a bit of controversy with its stance on third-party lenses, and that has left many users pondering their future relationships with the company. This interesting video features a seasoned Canon user discussing why he has decided to sell his gear. Coming to you from Alex Barrera, this...
A Review of the Do-it-All Canon RF-S 18-150mm F/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
Cameras like the EOS R7 and EOS R10 have shown that Canon is serious about APS-C mirrorless cameras in addition to their quickly growing full frame line. As such, the company has begun to create RF-S lenses specifically made for those smaller sensors, with one such lens being the RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM, which covers a huge range of focal lengths for a wide variety of needs. This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
The iPhone 14 Pro Is The First Phone That Could Replace My Camera
Phone cameras have gotten increasingly better year over year, yet no matter how much they improve, they always fall short in comparison to professional cameras. This year is different. Last year, I did a fun comparison between my Canon R5 and iPhone 13 Pro. Those results were quite impressive, so...
A Lens Flare, Dreamy Masterpiece: Our Hands-on Review of the Zhong Yi Optics Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cinematic Lens for Micro Four Thirds
Released today, I got my hands on the ultrafast Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm T1.0 Cinematic Lens, and it surprised me how good it was. This new lens joined the three other T/1 lenses they have in their Micro Four Thirds (MFT) stable: the 17mm, 25mm, and 35mm. With ever more people...
How Good Is the Google Pixel 7's 'Unblur' Photo Technology?
We have gotten to the point where smartphones can create professional-quality photos in a wide array of situations. Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones offer some of the best cameras available, and one of their most interesting features is "unblur," which promises to use advanced tech to literally remove the blur from things like faces in photos where the shutter speed was too slow or the subject was moving too much. How well does it actually work, though? This awesome video review takes a look at what you can expect.
Using AI to Restore Old Photos Actually Works
It's absolutely mind-blowing how much artificial intelligence has come to play a central role in photography. There's the presence of it in everyday usage in smartphones, with things like portrait mode and night sight, but now, even more powerful tools are available to desktop retouchers. Just check out how it works on this 70-year-old photo.
Incredible Greenland Photo Battle Between a Wide Angle and Telephoto Lens
Iceland may be the standard dream destination for many photographers, but have you thought about Greenland? It is absolutely stunning, and after seeing this, I challenge you to disagree. But if you go there to shoot the icebergs, the rugged mountains, and the turquoise waters, should you use a wide angle lens or a telephoto lens?
How to Take Great Landscape Photos No Matter the Weather
When it comes to landscape photography, we are at the mercy of the elements, and that can be a really frustrating thing, particularly when you have hiked for hours with a bag of gear on your back. So, what can you do when the weather is not great? The truth is that you can create worthwhile photos in any conditions as long as you approach things the right way. This excellent video tutorial will show you how.
YouTube Reverses Course on Making Users Pay for 4K
Recently, some YouTube users started reporting that their ability to watch 4K videos was hidden behind a premium subscription, leading to outcry. Thankfully, that experiment has been walked back. The trouble started a couple of weeks ago when YouTube users began complaining on Reddit that 4K resolutions were being held...
