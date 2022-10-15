ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Floyd County, GA

Floyd County in Georgia is a popular option for people looking for a vacation spot with scenic campgrounds and a large selection of lakeside activities. Floyd County is situated in the northern part of Georgia, and its county seat is Rome City. The county was founded in 1832 from land...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kroger in downtown Decatur to close

A Kroger grocery store that has been in Decatur for more than two decades will permanently close by the end of the year. The location at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, known by locals as “Baby Kroger” because of its small square footage in comparison to other Kroger stores, will close Dec. 2.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell graduate overcomes odds to become successful commercial diver

ROSWELL, Ga. - You might not have heard of the Swift School before. It's a small private school in Roswell specifically for children with dyslexia and other speech needs. One of their graduates has taken on a pretty interesting career, exploring the world underwater as a commercial diver. Ronin Molina-Salas...
ROSWELL, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA

