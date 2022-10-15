If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO