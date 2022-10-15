Tea Area is celebrating a state soccer championship this week after topping West Central 1-0 in a shootout on Saturday night in the ‘A’ girls state title match. These two teams were consistently the top two programs in their class this season. West Central was seeded number one, going undefeated in the regular season, while Tea Area came in as the number two seed. The Titans only two regular season losses were a one goal road contest against West Central in August, and a 3-0 loss to Harrisburg, who went on to win the ‘AA’ state championship.

TEA, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO