ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Tea Area wins ‘A’ title in shootout thriller over West Central

Tea Area is celebrating a state soccer championship this week after topping West Central 1-0 in a shootout on Saturday night in the ‘A’ girls state title match. These two teams were consistently the top two programs in their class this season. West Central was seeded number one, going undefeated in the regular season, while Tea Area came in as the number two seed. The Titans only two regular season losses were a one goal road contest against West Central in August, and a 3-0 loss to Harrisburg, who went on to win the ‘AA’ state championship.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Joseph "Don" Donohoe

Joseph “Don” Donohoe, 85 of Sioux Falls previously of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community on October 15, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 21, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion beginning at 11:00AM. A Visitation will be held at 9:30AM Prior to the Mass.
VERMILLION, SD
mitchellnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified as fatality in Friday crash near Alexandria

A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls missing teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy