Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Razer Blade 14 review: a champion amongst compact gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 14 is pricey, but offers enough gaming goodness to justify its outlay
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TechRadar
AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could have Nvidia RTX 4090 on the ropes
If latest rumors are right, AMD is set for great performance levels, and “amazing” efficiency. AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are debuting in November – or at least being revealed – and apparently graphics card makers are already testing the top-end chips, with some very positive findings by all accounts.
Alienware Aurora desktop slashed by $1,120 in this epic clearance deal
Wow! Dell's latest clearance sale includes a $1,120 discount on a beastly Alienware Aurora R10 desktop powered by AMD.
Gizmodo
Lenovo's Prototype Laptop Has a Growing Screen That Doubles in Height
To kick off its Tech World 2022 event today, Lenovo shared a video teasing a couple of prototype devices that leverage an OLED screen’s ability to roll up like a piece of paper, including an intriguing laptop that can transform to provide twice as much screen real estate on demand.
makeuseof.com
The Best 120Hz Monitors for Gaming
In this day and age, monitors are really pushing the boundaries on refresh rate; some clock in at 360Hz, which is mind-boggling compared to monitors just a decade ago. It's a crucial aspect of gaming, whether you're playing on PC or the latest console—a high enough refresh rate is crucial for enjoying your favorite title, otherwise, it's just a janky mess of frames.
laptopmag.com
Best Acer gaming laptops in 2022
The best Acer gaming laptops combine excellent performance with affordability, allowing the user to jump into the most demanding games out there. There's nothing more invigorating than getting lost in a gorgeous world, becoming addicted to a exhilarating gameplay loop, and experiencing a truly lifechanging narrative. But to do those...
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti vs. Radeon RX 6800: 52 Game Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we have a big GPU benchmark comparison for you, this time putting the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti against the Radeon RX 6800. As next-gen GPUs arrive and pricing returns to sane levels, we are left with "new" mainstream priced graphics cards that may be worthy of your consideration.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti GPU might be inbound, but forget about that RTX Titan
Nvidia will purportedly not be making a top-end Lovelace graphics card RTX Titan model, a GPU which has previously been rumored. This one originates from a regular Twitter-based hardware leaker, Kopite7kimi, who let us know in a very short tweet that the Titan is no longer planned by Nvidia (as seen by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)). That is, if it ever was – of course, we must regard that possibility, and indeed this fresh speculation, with an appropriate dose of seasoning.
makeuseof.com
The Top 3 ARM SBCs With 8+ CPU Cores
Single-board computers (SBCs) have come a long way in recent years, especially since the Raspberry Pi increased tiny computing awareness among tech enthusiasts across the globe. New technology enables manufacturers to cram an incredible amount of oomph onto boards that are as small as a credit card. These powerful tiny computers are also available at a fraction of the cost of an equivalent laptop or PC.
Digital Trends
The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is finally here, and it’s powerful (just read our RTX 4090 review). It’s so powerful, in fact, that there aren’t a lot of games that truly showcase the GPU’s power. The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy, but you’ll want to install a few key games to show off what the GPU is capable of.
makeuseof.com
6 Features You Should Enable on a New MacBook for School or Work
Macs are pretty decent workstations, thanks to their power, sleekness, and security. If you just decided to buy one for school or work, then you made the right decision. While in its default settings, your Mac still offers a good range of features and versatility. However, you can still squeeze more out of it by enabling some other not-so-obvious features.
Lenovo shows off rollable phone and laptop concept designs
Forward-looking: Leading tech providers around the globe have invested lots of time and money into next-gen display technology, and Lenovo is no exception. On Tuesday during its Tech World 22 virtual event, Lenovo executive Luca Rossi showcased two proof of concept devices featuring rollable OLED screens. The first was a rollable smartphone concept from the team at 312 Labs, Motorola's internal R&D group (Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility from Google for $2.91 billion in 2014).
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs Leak Points to Faster Performance and (Hopefully) Better Battery Life
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is only a few months away, and the leaks have begun. The latest information includes an overview of the phone's key specs and some early benchmark tests. It points to faster performance and possible improvements in battery life, but otherwise, the S23 seems set to be quite similar to the S22. Let's take a closer look.
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 16 review: A flipping delight
HP’s giant take on its Spectre x360 delivers a dazzling, 16-inch OLED display in a stylish convertible, but it’s too cumbersome to nail its 2-in-1 aspect — and its lack of a 12th Gen Intel CPU shows. (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) (opens...
Best gaming PC deals for October 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
makeuseof.com
How to Create an ISO File From a CD or DVD on Any Operating System
Your old CDs and DVDs will not last forever. The only thing you can do is archive the data before they start to degrade. But dragging data from an optical disc to a PC or laptop is time-consuming. Creating an image of the disc, however, is a bit faster. Better...
makeuseof.com
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
techunwrapped.com
I hated gaming laptops, I bought one and the nonsense got over me
We all have a specific opinion about many things in our day to day, also about technology. This also happens to us computer scientists, who often move by certain beliefs or ideas and from there we do not move. Something like that happened to me, I had always thought that a gaming laptop It didn’t make sense, but my opinion has changed.
