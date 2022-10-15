Nvidia will purportedly not be making a top-end Lovelace graphics card RTX Titan model, a GPU which has previously been rumored. This one originates from a regular Twitter-based hardware leaker, Kopite7kimi, who let us know in a very short tweet that the Titan is no longer planned by Nvidia (as seen by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)). That is, if it ever was – of course, we must regard that possibility, and indeed this fresh speculation, with an appropriate dose of seasoning.

5 HOURS AGO