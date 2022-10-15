Read full article on original website
Flyers put defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers are 2-0 and they have only allowed four goals on the year. They’ve been able to do that without highly-paid defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered late in camp. Monday, they have moved Ristolainen to injured reserve and recalled Zack MacEwen and Louis Belpedio, meaning they’ll have to keep playing without the big Finn for the next little while.
Sabres place forward Anders Bjork on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Anders Bjork on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. The move comes after Bjork was scratched in each of the team’s first two games. Should he clear and be assigned to the minor leagues, the Sabres would receive $1.125M in cap savings, leaving him with a charge of $475K on his $1.6M contract.
Florida Panthers move Ekblad to LTIR; recall two defensemen
The Florida Panthers are hurting, with Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour both leaving the game a few days ago. While Montour is back at morning skate today, he won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. In their place, Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted have both been brought up from the AHL, with the latter only activated from season-opening injured reserve yesterday.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Avalanche recall former No. 16 overall pick Martin Kaut
After failing to make the team out of camp, a highly drafted Colorado Avalanche prospect is getting another chance with the big club. The Avs announced they’ve recalled forward Martin Kaut from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, hours after waiving Lukas Sedlak and sending down Ben Meyers. The 16th...
NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers
At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
NECN
Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
Injury Report: Thunder Expected to be Healthy for Season Opener
The Thunder tip-off their 2022-23 campaign in Minnesota on Wednesday and are expected to be near full health.
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
Pro Hockey Rumors
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog expected to miss 12 weeks after having knee surgery
While the Colorado Avalanche are trying to find the right mix for their fourth line, the top unit will also be in flux for a while. Gabriel Landeskog underwent knee surgery Tuesday and will be out for “12 weeks give or take.” The team will also recall Jayson Megna from the AHL to give it another center.
Panthers D Brandon Montour suffering from upper-body injury, but will not be replaced in team's lineup
Just ahead of their game this evening, the Florida Panthers announced that defenseman Brandon Montour would not play. Per the team announcement, Montour is suffering from an upper-body injury. It’s unclear exactly how Montour suffered the injury; the defenseman has played in each of the team’s first two games this season, playing 24:56 opening night and 21:44 in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to speak to media on Oct. 24
Rumors have swirled over the future of Carey Price’s career ever since the severity of his knee injury became apparent. Those rumors intensified Tuesday when Sportnet’s Eric Engels said Price was scheduled to speak with the media on October 24. However, Engels notes that this is not a retirement announcement as many people first thought when his media availability was reported.
SEC Media Day: Kim Mulkey Talks Offseason, Coaching Hires
Mulkey dipped into the transfer portal to add depth, brought in a few new pieces to coaching staff.
Ohio State seeking identity with 10 newcomers on roster
Most of Ohio State's roster has turned over since the Buckeyes finished their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March
Pro Hockey Rumors
