The 11 Best Features in the Windows 11 22H2 Update
Windows 11 22H2, released in September 2022, is the first major update to the Microsoft operating system. It adds several new features, updates existing features, and provides fixes for some annoying problems with the OS. Here are the features everyone who updates to Windows 11 22H2 should check out and...
How to View Your Printed Document History on Windows
Whether you want to check print history for your own reference or to see what others are printing from your system, it’s easy to find a list of previously printed files on Windows. Although the print queue in Windows displays your queued print jobs, it does not keep track...
How to Save Data to a CSV File in a C# Application
Saving data to a file can be a very powerful technique when it comes to data analysis or reporting. If you are creating a C# application, you can create CSV files to save your data in. CSV files are text files that you can store values in. You can separate...
How to Create a Confirmation Dialog Box in a Winforms Application
A confirmation dialog is a useful way to display messages to the user and request if they understand and accept the information. A common example of this is when a program asks the user if they accept terms and conditions. The user can either confirm the dialog, or exit. In a windows form application, you can create confirmation boxes programmatically using C#.
6 Features You Should Enable on a New MacBook for School or Work
Macs are pretty decent workstations, thanks to their power, sleekness, and security. If you just decided to buy one for school or work, then you made the right decision. While in its default settings, your Mac still offers a good range of features and versatility. However, you can still squeeze more out of it by enabling some other not-so-obvious features.
Honor's 2022 MagicBook 14 Notebook Is a Solid Portable PC
The Honor MagicBook 14 2022 edition is a great example of a laptop that can handle everyday tasks with ease. So, if you’re looking for a new WFH laptop, or you want to upgrade from the 2020 MagicBook 14, then this device should be a serious consideration for your investment. Especially if you have other Honor devices, such as a smartphone and a tablet.
How to Install and Set Up Rudder on Ubuntu/Debian
Rudder is an open-source web-based IT infrastructure configuration and automation platform that helps in configuring and managing systems across organizations. It allows you to automate complex configurations and control your IT infrastructure while maintaining security guidelines. Rudder has two main components: root server and node. The root server defines configurations...
How to Run Apps as a Different User in Windows 11
Windows runs processes for each user account exclusively. If you launch an app, sign out of your account, and sign in as a different user, you won't see the app running in the other account. The good thing is Windows is flexible when it comes to running these processes. As...
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
How to Use Quick Steps in Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook is everyone’s favorite email client. It’s easy to use, with plenty of productivity-enhancing features regularly used in an enterprise setting. You often carry out actions repetitively throughout the day within Outlook. Luckily, Microsoft has included a nifty productivity-boosting feature called Quick Steps to help automate a...
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
Px vs. Em vs. Rem: Which CSS Unit Should You Use?
You are going to learn a few CSS units for customizing the font-size of text when building web pages. There are many units such as pt, pc, ex, etc., but in most cases you should focus on the three most popular units: px, em, and rem. Many developers don't usually understand what the differences between these units are; so, below is a detailed explanation of these units.
How to Fix the "Feature Name Microsoft-Hyper-V Is Unknown" 0x800f080c Error
Your Windows 10 and 11 running systems come with an optional virtualization tool, Hyper-V. If you want, you can enable it using a DISM command in PowerShell and Command Prompt. However, the command to enable Hyper-V sometimes can return the "A Windows features name was not recognized" or the "Feature...
How to Disable Feedback Notifications on Windows 10 & 11
Windows devices offer a feedback notification feature that allows you to provide feedback to Microsoft about the operating system. Although this is a useful feature for reporting problems with your computer, you might find it annoying and prefer not to have it. If you're not interested in Microsoft's feedback program,...
How to Change Your Background in Video Calls on a Samsung Phone
If you make a lot of video calls on your Samsung phone, you might want to check out its video call effects feature that blurs the background, or covers it with an image or color so that the focus remains on you. Let's see how to do this. How to...
What Is Steam? How to Install It on Your PC
If you're new to PC gaming, you might wonder where to get the latest games and titles. Console users are typically tied to one service—the console manufacturer-provided digital shop—like the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X|S, or the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch.
How to Create Desktop Shortcuts That Change the Screen Resolution in Windows 11
Lowering the screen resolution can improve frame rates in games. Some players like to adjust the resolution for certain games to boost their FPS (frames-per-second) rates. Games may not look as good, but some play better at lower resolutions. That’s one reason some users need to regularly change the resolution...
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
3D Secure Protects Your Online Payments: Here's How It Works
Though technological advances may have some downsides, our lives have undoubtedly been improved because of it. Who could have imagined a few decades ago that you'd be able to pay your bills, and buy groceries and electronics without even leaving your home?. But how do online payments actually work? What...
Make Your React App Come Alive With Animations
Animations can be a great way to improve the user experience of your React application. They can help make interactions feel smoother, and can also provide visual feedback or draw attention to a particular element. There are many ways you can work with CSS animations using React, from a native...
