Read full article on original website
Related
Congress is ‘afraid’ to stand up for soldiers slapped with false arrest record, Rep. Gohmert says
Congress should help clear the records of soldiers stuck with a false arrest record following a sweeping Army investigation, said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.
The Legacy Is Alive: HBCU Pride Runs Strong In These Social Media Influencers
DJ Heat, Tahir “Mr. Legacy” Murray, Darren Brand, & Desmond A. Wiggan Jr. forged paths to success at their respective alma maters. Historically black colleges and universities, largely known as HBCUs, have long stood as a beacon of opportunity for Black students across the nation. These revered institutions served as foundational spaces where careers […]
Comments / 0