Read full article on original website
Related
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made the real family asked that some things be changed.
Albany Herald
Frontier Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate (Others Will Love It)
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Comments / 0