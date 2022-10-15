Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Sunday Morning Weather - Fairly Stable Conditions and Moderate Trade Winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds are forecast today, becoming a land and sea breeze weather pattern with mountain and island interior clouds developing in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. Trade winds will weaken over the next two days as a low pressure system approaches the region from the north breaking down the high pressure ridge.
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
Avoid area: Kakaako sinkhole at major intersection
No vehicle is allowed to cross this intersection until further notice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
KITV.com
Don't drink the water at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, boil water advisory in effect
OAHU (KITV)- Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following yesterday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Top military personnel say they expect to come out with a plan Sunday for schools and public places. They military are still trying to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Heavy rain threat continues for the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
KHON2
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
KITV.com
A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm
Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
bigislandnow.com
Homelessness on public recreation land on Oʻahu an ongoing problem with few solutions
The shoreline on the western side of O‘ahu’s Sand Island State Recreation Area is intended to be a place for residents and visitors to fish and swim and participate in recreational pursuits. But officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say there’s a long list...
Boil water advisory at JBPHH after water main break
During this time, impacted residents and businesses may experience pressure fluctuations but should only use water for essential needs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the beach at Waikiki, you can watch tanned surf instructors in chest-deep water shove the back of large surfboards at just the right second, sending tourists toward the shore. To know how to make that push that can make an entire vacation, the instructor must know...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
KHON2
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
