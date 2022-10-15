An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!

