Sunday Morning Weather - Fairly Stable Conditions and Moderate Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds are forecast today, becoming a land and sea breeze weather pattern with mountain and island interior clouds developing in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. Trade winds will weaken over the next two days as a low pressure system approaches the region from the north breaking down the high pressure ridge.
KITV.com

Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu

Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KHON2

Heavy rain threat continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
KHON2

Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
KITV.com

A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm

Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
KHON2

Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!

An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
