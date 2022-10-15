Interested members of the public on a recent tour of the SDC site photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Sonoma County officials appear to be ploughing ahead with bold re-use plans for the sprawling Sonoma Developmental Center. A total of 15 pages of revisions to the site's specific plan and a 2,500+ page environmental impact report were released to the public Tuesday. The county's planning commission is scheduled to consider the documents a week from Thursday, October 27th. The latest iteration shows significant concessions to environmental groups, but no compromise with neighbors demanding significantly fewer housing units. A proposed road connecting the site with state highway 12---which...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO