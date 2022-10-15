Read full article on original website
How to watch the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship
Wizards of the Coast will showcase the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas at Magic30, but only on Twitch since the set is closed to the public. The gathering has returned for the 2022 MTG World Championship, for players at least. Similar to recent Magic Worlds tournaments, the event will be played on MTG Arena in a closed setting that isn’t open to the public. The XXVII World Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at the same time as Magic30 in Las Vegas. A total of 32 players have earned a seat at Worlds, competing in three formats to determine the 2022 world champion and a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
‘I received offers’: 23savage talks original OG chance, how his T1 run ended in flames, and Talon at TI11
It’s been a hectic Dota 2 year for 23savage. The 20-year-old position one player started off the year under T1’s banner, but was later moved to the inactive roster in February. 23savage isn’t one to sit around, as he joined Talon Esports soon after he cut ties with T1’s active roster.
When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?
Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?
Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
‘Riot won’t say anything’: YamatoCannon on that controversial bug at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group...
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
League’s newest champion, K’Sante, pushes Riot’s diversity initiatives into a new era
For League of Legends (and really, Riot Games as a whole), diversity and inclusion have been propelled to the forefront over the last few years. Riot’s push to represent more cultures and peoples in its games has been amplified with its two premier titles, League and VALORANT, at the forefront.
Korean dominance: Every team at the top of the early-game gold difference chart during the Worlds 2022 group stage is from the LCK
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Even though the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is being held in North America, LCS...
How many players does Overwatch 2 have?
Despite a rocky launch and a variety of bugs, the recent release of Overwatch 2 appears to have been successful in drawing players old and new back into its futuristic world. Similar to when the first game came out, it seems like the entire world is talking about it on social media. If you’ve seen the chatter, you might be wondering just how many people are playing the game.
TSM, Talon Esports, and more are out after last-second TI11 Dota 2 elimination spree
The International 2022 group stage has officially come to a close, with four different teams being forced out of the competition on the final day after a full four days of the standings being wide open. Entering the fourth and final day of the group stage, only one team had...
Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League...
Royal Never Give Up players are struggling with continued health issues ahead of TI11 playoffs
Things seem to be taking a turn for the worst. This year’s TI is shaping up to be one of the best in terms of competition. Several teams have been given the chance to shine during the group stages, with a lot of unexpected names outperforming and a few others entering the upper brackets. While things have been exciting, for the most part, there have been a few setbacks for some other teams.
How to defeat Armored Goombas in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
If you’re looking for a strategy came to cuddle up with this fall, there’s no better choice than Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. This strategy game brings some of the best parts of the Rabbid and Mario worlds together, including its enemies. The Goombas are an often-stomped enemy of Mario, but they’d be much safer if they covered their heads.
European Apex Legends loses one of its most beloved teams as Mande steps away from SCARZ
In the world of competitive Apex Legends, you won’t find more beloved competitors and streamers than Mande. Along with longtime teammates Taisheen and rpr, Mande had a reputation for being one of the most positive and fun-loving pros in the international Apex world. Unfortunately for fans, they won’t be...
What is Project Rene? Details on the upcoming ‘The Sims 5’
During an Oct. 18 livestream event called Behind The Sims Summit, The Sims developer Maxis revealed quite a bit of information about the future of the simulation franchise. The biggest announcement came in the form of Project Rene, which Maxis vice president of franchise creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson revealed with a fair amount of fanfare.
All Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope unique character techniques
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game in Nintendo’s series that brings the best of the Mario and Rabbid universes together. This game has a lot of heart and unique combinations of characters, allowing for all kinds of strategic plays on the field. Mario and his allies each have unique abilities, allowing them to dominate or keep a watchful eye over the battlefield.
Ceb’s poor prediction: Tundra Esports thrive while Soniqs fall short
Throughout each competitive Dota 2 year, teams worldwide aim to find the perfect combination of skill and chemistry. Despite having a rather successful 2021, Tundra Esports cut ties with captain Fata, and signed Saksa only a few days later. The change meant Sneyking would move to hard support as Saksa...
