Wizards of the Coast will showcase the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas at Magic30, but only on Twitch since the set is closed to the public. The gathering has returned for the 2022 MTG World Championship, for players at least. Similar to recent Magic Worlds tournaments, the event will be played on MTG Arena in a closed setting that isn’t open to the public. The XXVII World Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at the same time as Magic30 in Las Vegas. A total of 32 players have earned a seat at Worlds, competing in three formats to determine the 2022 world champion and a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO