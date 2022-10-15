Read full article on original website
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Continue Fall Softball Rampage
Oregon continued its rampage through its Fall schedule tonight against Western Oregon University in a game that - for the second time in 3 days - ran longer than the Livestream scheduled to broadcast it. The feed gave up the ghost in the bottom of the 9th with Oregon at bat. Terra McGowan had just hit a lead-off solo shot to give Oregon a probably insurmountable 26 - 3 lead. Oregon’s football Ducks joined the Softball Ducks before the game to honor Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb, who was tragically killed in a climbing accident this Summer.
No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon meet in Pac-12 battle of unbeatens
One of the week’s marquee matchups in college football takes place Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., when No. 10 Oregon
Oregon Ducks Volleyball Wins A Nailbiter At UCLA
For the first time this season, the Oregon Ducks came back to win a match when they were down 2-1, and won today’s match in five sets; 22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9. Previously, when the Ducks found themselves in a 2-1 hole, they wound up losing those matches (against Minnesota, Penn St., Washington, and USC).
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 12 USC's road game against Arizona
USC football will kickoff at 4 p.m. in its final true road contest against Arizona on Oct. 29 the Pac-12 announced on Monday. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network, which will be USC's third time playing on the conference network. Each team is required to play a minimum of three games on the network.
Dylan Williams, nation's No. 11 linebacker, decommits from USC Trojans
Under new head coach Lincoln Riley the USC Trojans have quickly re-established themselves as a national recruiting power. Some of that momentum has come from a boost to in-state recruiting, highlighted by the commitments of Los Alamitos five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and elite wide receiver ...
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA
Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
Oregon Ducks favored by more than a field goal in top 10 matchup with UCLA
The Oregon Ducks are favored by more than a field goal ahead of their marquee matchup against the UCLA Bruins. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) opened as 4-point favorites against the No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX or FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 5.5.
GoDucks.com
Mighty Oregon Podcast: Rashad, Fouts And A Comeback For The Ages
The latest episode of the Mighty Oregon Podcast looks back on Oregon's epic fourth-quarter comeback at UCLA in 1970.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan remains sidelined, more carries for freshman Damien Martinez
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson will likely start for a third consecutive week as Chance Nolan has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. Gulbranson, a third-year freshman, was the starter the past two weeks as the Beavers won games against Stanford and Washington State. OSU (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
kezi.com
Residents of Eugene share excitement for College GameDay coming to town
EUGENE, Ore.—ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to Eugene for the first time in four years when the Oregon Ducks take on UCLA Bruins. It's all hands on deck for business owners like Kimberly Fairbairn, who are gearing up for the big day. She and her husband have owned Max's Tavern for 30 years and said there's nothing like College GameDay.
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
beyondthecreek.com
Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park
As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Showing some love for the Lake
People who want to see the Leaburg Dam and the lake it created remain in existence made a showing last Sunday. They brandished "Save the Lake" signs atop the dam and amongst a flotilla of boats and kayaks nearby. Currently, the Eugene Water & Electric Board, which built the structures for hydropower generation over 70 years ago, is mulling over ways to either repair to remove the infrastructure. Two proposals that would preserve the dam and lake involve either a full or limited return to power production. Removal options could also require the restoration of lands along a five-mile stretch of levees as well as the turbines and generators.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
