A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklynites show NYC’s urban forest some love on City of Forest Day
Hundreds of Brooklynites came out on a Saturday to celebrate the city’s urban forest on the first-ever City of Forest Day. This special day gave residents the opportunity to learn about the importance of the urban tree canopy, which serves as the “lungs” of the city, and show some love by shoveling compost and cleaning habitat.
police1.com
NYC mandate requires subway conductors inform riders when police are present
NEW YORK — Subway conductors have been directed to alert riders when police officers are aboard trains or on platforms, according to an internal MTA memo obtained by the Daily News. The Oct. 4 mandate is among the latest efforts by Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders to make straphangers feel...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Tower’s façade nears completion in Downtown Brooklyn
EDITORS’ NOTE: The transformation of Downtown Brooklyn represents billions of dollars of investment in recent years, culminating, ironically, during the difficult COVID era. The most visible sign, in essence the capital F in ‘future’ is the completion of modern high-rises. Latest jewel in the crown is The Brooklyn Tower, a development in a niche where DeKalb Avenue intersects with Flatbush and Fulton. Thoughtful and impactful incorporation of the landmark Dime Savings Bank is a hallmark feature. Thanks to the intrepid website YIMBY, we can share with readers an update and slide show (and we include all of their links as an homage to their comprehensive presentations of new development.)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Letter to the Editor: Disrespect in Fort Greene
FORT GREENE — I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect
Rat City could soon be a thing of the past when the NYC department of sanitation's new trash rule goes into effect.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
AFTER LATEST BURGLARY, MALLIOTAKIS DEMANDS CHANGES TO BAIL LAW: After the burglary this morning of Lulianos Pizzeria in Bay Ridge —the latest in a series of thefts against merchants —U.S. Rep Nicole Malliotakis (R-11/southwestern Brooklyn) demanded that Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature fix the bail law. “This morning, a small business located one block from my office was targeted by a perp whom police tell us is a parolee with a criminal history,” said Malliotakis, who has introduced legislation (H.R. 8647, the Protecting All Communities Equally Act) that would hold states with lax bail laws accountable and require that bail laws provide judges with the discretion to set bail if the accused is considered a danger to society.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
Moskovits, Lichtenstein lose another Williamsburg property to bankruptcy
The apartment and retail building at 225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg cemented Toby Moskovits’ rise as a Brooklyn developer. Now it could represent her fall. The 41-unit property has been sold at a bankruptcy auction to the sole bidder: its mezzanine lender, an entity that includes Hutton Capital’s Ron Friedman, Rosewood Realty’s Aaron Jungreis and BridgeCity Capital’s Allan Lebovits.
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Staten Island Expressway drivers continue to abuse HOV lane amid renewed calls for extension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local elected officials renew their push for an extension of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the Staten Island Expressway, borough residents continue to flout the rules and treat it as though it’s just another lane of traffic. Earlier this month, Borough President Vito...
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)
Two men bumped into one another at Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights Monday. One was shoved onto the tracks & killed --© Provided by NBC New York. A man lost his life last night.
19-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal
One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
brownstoner.com
Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
