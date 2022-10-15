ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Column: Savannah River Site Museum packs a lot into small space

By John Boyette jboyette@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
They say big things sometimes come in small packages.

Think of tiny seeds that sprout into giant trees. Or all of the technology that’s packed into our smart phones.

I observed a great example of the big things/small packages analogy the other night.

At a reception and ribbon cutting held for the Savannah River Site Museum’s latest exhibit, I couldn’t help but think of that comparison.

The museum is housed in the downtown Aiken building that is known as the Dibble Memorial Library. I must confess I had never been in there; not because I eschewed going to the library as a child, but that it was likely closed before my time. I do remember going to Banksia, which served as the library for a stint, and the current Aiken County Library.

But I digress.

The SRS Museum was closed for about a month as the staff prepared to unveil the Defense, Deterrence, and Discovery exhibit. It’s now open, and I highly recommend stopping by to check it out.

The library-turned-museum on Laurens Street is one of Aiken’s gems, and it’s very similar to stepping into a time warp. Memories of the Cold War era are everywhere, including what a fallout shelter might look like.

My previous house in Aiken Estates had a bomb shelter, but fortunately we never had to use it for anything. But in homes in the 1950s and 1960s, they were commonplace. The threat of nuclear fallout was very real as tensions between the U.S. and Soviet Union mounted.

The exhibit opening is timely because Monday begins the start of Nuclear Science Week; be sure to check out the special insert in today’s paper that was produced locally by Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness.

The museum opened a few years ago and was shepherded by founder Walt Joseph, who worked at the nuclear site for decades and later was executive director of the Savannah River Heritage Foundation. He spoke at the ribbon cutting for the new exhibit.

Without Joseph’s perseverance, we might not have the museum today. Having a museum dedicated to the site seems like a no-brainer, but stop a minute and think about all of the secrecy that has surrounded the nuclear reservation since it was built in the early 1950s. Much of the work was labeled “top secret” for a reason.

But, as reporter Matthew Christian detailed in his story on the exhibit, the work done at SRS had an impact far beyond Aiken or even South Carolina. Many of the materials produced at the site were used for nuclear weapons, and some even have been used to power spacecraft on their missions.

Interactive displays help tell the story of the museum, and guests at the opening ceremony were able to walk around and check out different displays in each room. Each person at Wednesday night’s event received a special badge when they checked in; after all, security at the site has been of utmost importance since the beginning.

In addition to Joseph, many good people have been involved with this project. They include Kelly Brown, museum director; Linda Smith, curator; Marybeth Reed, historian; and Susie Ferrara, manager of the Cold War Historic Preservation Program.

The National Nuclear Security Administration was lauded for funding the exhibit, and other key partners were recognized for their role in getting the museum up and running.

The new exhibit packs a big punch for a small space. After all, Reed the historian pointed out that one of the museum’s original rooms is roughly 10 steps wide and 10 steps long. Other exhibits are packed in other rooms in the building that has been expanded from its original library days.

“It's a really big story for such a small room," Reed told our reporter. "As you can see, we do everything from the floor to the ceiling. We don't kid around here."

It’s no joke, and it’s also true: Big things really do come in small packages.

