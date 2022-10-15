ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

hottytoddy.com

Kiffin on Ole Miss Preparing for LSU

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to head to Baton Rouge this weekend to tangle with the LSU Tigers. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of nine teams still undefeated on the season after a 48-34 victory over Auburn on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination

After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mississippian

Rebels’ losing streak continues against Mississippi State

Ole Miss soccer has experienced program-record highs this season, such as receiving their highest-ever ranking at ninth. Despite winning their first three games in SEC play, the Rebels have now dropped four straight matches to conference opponents, a trend that no one saw coming. The Rebels hosted No. 25 in-state...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS

