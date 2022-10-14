ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

Updated Council Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 and Draft Resolution Now Available on the Council Website. Draft documents include Council amendments to the PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050. For Immediate Release: Oct. 18, 2022. Two new documents were made available on the Montgomery County Council’s Thrive Montgomery 2050...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials on Wednesday, October 19 TO BEGIN AT 11 A.M.

Reporters interested in asking County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing happening Wednesday, October 19 starting on or just after 11 a.m. The time change is to account for Montgomery College's inauguration event for its new president, Dr. Jermaine F. Williams, which starts at 12:30 p.m.
montgomerycountymd.gov

Twenty-Nine-Year-Old Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Donnell Harris, of Silver Spring, with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area. Since Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a series of armed robberies...
BETHESDA, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy