Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Talks Tony Gonsolin, Aaron Nola & Bat Flips During Appearance As Fox Sports Analyst

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child

Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers

After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman Confirms Dave Roberts Returning As Dodgers Manager

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed Dave Roberts will return as manager for the 2023 season while speaking with media at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes held press conference much earlier than anticipated and with the team coming off a disappointing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Jaime Jarrín Retires After 64 Years As Dodgers Broadcaster

Jaime Jarrín was with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, and when the San Diego Padres won Game 4 of the National League Division Series, he signed off from the broadcast booth for the final time in his illustrious career. Jarrín announced his intention to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres

After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
LOS ANGELES, CA

