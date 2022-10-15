Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Talks Tony Gonsolin, Aaron Nola & Bat Flips During Appearance As Fox Sports Analyst

Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain alive in the postseason, but free agency rumors persisted throughout the season after he rejected a contract extension worth a reported seven years and $213.5 million at his Opening Day deadline. By all accounts, Judge and his agent, Page Odle, maintained their...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
dodgerblue.com
Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers
After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Mindful Postseason ‘Can Be Very Brutal’
Freddie Freeman was a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers setting a new franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season en route to capturing their ninth National League West title since 2013 and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers had lofty expectations heading into the...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman Confirms Dave Roberts Returning As Dodgers Manager
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed Dave Roberts will return as manager for the 2023 season while speaking with media at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes held press conference much earlier than anticipated and with the team coming off a disappointing...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Had Time To Warm Up Before Entering Game 4 Of NLDS
Tyler Anderson got through five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series but manager Dave Roberts turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with a 2-0 lead. Chris Martin stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts: Dodgers Lineup Failed To ‘Execute Any Type Of Plan’ During NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup held the MLB lead in several categories during the 2022 regular season and was led by the vaunted trio of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. However, they never found a collective rhythm during the National League Division Series, which played a significant part...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Don’t Believe Days Off Before NLDS Factored Into Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season en route to securing a first-round bye in the expanded postseason, which gave them five days off before the start of a National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres. It’s part of the new...
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Retires After 64 Years As Dodgers Broadcaster
Jaime Jarrín was with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, and when the San Diego Padres won Game 4 of the National League Division Series, he signed off from the broadcast booth for the final time in his illustrious career. Jarrín announced his intention to...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Rumors: Players Association Proposed Best-Of-Seven Division Series & Re-Seeding Before Lockout
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) prior to the 2022 season, a 12-team expanded postseason format was added among other changes. The format introduced first-round byes for the top two seeds and two sets of three-game Wild Card Series between...
dodgerblue.com
Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres
After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
dodgerblue.com
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills Mansion Listed For $15 Million
The longtime Hidden Hills, California, home of late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been listed for $15 million, which comes roughly two months after he passed away in August at the age of 94. Scully, who spent 67 seasons calling games for the Dodgers, purchased the estate for...
