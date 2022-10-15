Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State men's basketball power rankings: No. 10 Felix Okpara
A year unlike any other is about to get underway at Ohio State. One year after a roster bolstered by players enjoying the extra year of eligibility afforded to all who played though the COVID-19 pandemic topped out at 15 members, the 2022-23 Buckeyes will be a team facing unprecedented turnover. With coach Chris Holtmann entering his sixth season, a combination of early departures for the NBA, the exhaustion of collegiate eligibility and the allure of the transfer portal have all combined to create a roster featuring only two players who played in at least three games for Ohio State last season.
We're back! Listen to Week 9 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football Podcast
Season 5, Episode 7 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast with Alex Martin, Dustin Levy, and Dan DeLuca is here. This week, we will talk about Southwest Florida's return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, as football has returned for the vast majority of local programs in different capacities. ...
NFL insider: Dolphins 'willing to listen' on Mike Gesicki trade offers
When the Miami Dolphins placed the $10.9 million franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason, it was noted as a move that made sense. With a new head coach and new offensive scheme coming in, it was unclear whether or not Gesicki could assimilate into the system and continue his stretch of productive play. The tag would give both sides a chance to see what their partnership would look like without being a long-term commitment.
Comments / 0