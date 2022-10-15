NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
03-16-24-26-50, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(three, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
Pick 3 Evening
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
Pick 4 Day
0-2-1-6
(zero, two, one, six)
Pick 4 Evening
5-7-6-6
(five, seven, six, six)
Powerball
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
06-07-08-18-35
(six, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
