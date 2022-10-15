Read full article on original website
Technician Online
NC State QB roulette: assessing options under center
By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Oct. 10-Oct. 16
It has been a busy and exciting week of competition for NC State Athletics as the Pack traveled to compete in contests on the road as well as battling it out at home. The annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event took place right here in Raleigh this weekend, where NC State competed against 13 other teams. The Wolfpack ultimately tied for second with Lipscomb, falling just 11 strokes behind first-place finisher Chattanooga.
Technician Online
ICYMI: Wolfpack football takes down Seminoles
On Oct. 8, NC State football took on Florida State in a mind-bending match-up. NC State won 19-17. Video by Chloe Allen. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the class of 2023 studying communication media and creative writing. I joined Technician as a video correspondent in Fall 2019 and became...
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
Technician Online
NC State men's soccer defeats William & Mary 2-1 on late goal
NC State men’s soccer beat the William and Mary Tribe 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Dail Soccer Field in its last nonconference game of the regular season. Coming off a 2-2 draw against rival UNC, the Wolfpack (5-5-3), maintained possession of the ball throughout the majority of the first half against the Tribe (4-4-6). Graduate midfielder Conor Kelly wasted little time in getting NC State onto the scoreboard, netting the first goal of the match in the 12th minute of play. Kelly now has seven goals in the 2022 season, half of the Pack’s total of 14.
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season
The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
Technician Online
Football Takeaways: Worst offensive fears confirmed in loss to Syracuse
With the crushing loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, there were more than a few questions about the state and efficacy of the Wolfpack’s offense. How would graduate quarterback Jack Chambers perform in his first start with NC State? How often would the Pack find the endzone without Leary? Could the defense repel a rolling Syracuse offense for long enough?
Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas
Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
247Sports
Coast to Coast: Zayden High Chooses Carolina
On Sunday night North Carolina secured another commitment for its 2023 class, as power forward Zayden High chose Carolina over his remaining finalists. In an emergency edition of the Coast to Coast podcast, Joey Powell is joined by Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran to discuss what led High to commit to UNC, what are his strengths & areas of improvement, and how his skills could complement his future teammates.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The 2023 Class Impresses At The Border League
While the national media was focused on Bronny James at this weekend’s Border League, Duke commits did plenty to impress as well. Class of 2023 point guard Caleb Foster was one of the most impressive recruits on the event’s opening night, showcasing his ability to make contested three pointers off the dribble.
travelawaits.com
10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
alamancenews.com
Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
