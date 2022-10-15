NC State men’s soccer beat the William and Mary Tribe 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Dail Soccer Field in its last nonconference game of the regular season. Coming off a 2-2 draw against rival UNC, the Wolfpack (5-5-3), maintained possession of the ball throughout the majority of the first half against the Tribe (4-4-6). Graduate midfielder Conor Kelly wasted little time in getting NC State onto the scoreboard, netting the first goal of the match in the 12th minute of play. Kelly now has seven goals in the 2022 season, half of the Pack’s total of 14.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO