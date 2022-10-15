ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Unhoused Nashville artists Daybreak Arts on exhibit in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Daybreak Arts will be featuring multiple artists and their unique styles in an upcoming exhibition at DBO Gallery at 106 N. Second St. The exhibit will be viewable during the First Thursday Art Walk on Thursday, Nov. 3 (5-8 p.m.), and will remain up through Tuesday Nov. 29.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Butch Eli Paulk

Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

