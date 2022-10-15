Read full article on original website
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to pay for funeral after man shot, killed outside Madison apartment complex
The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed by one person, has highlighted the need for financial help after the sudden loss of a loved one.
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
Unhoused Nashville artists Daybreak Arts on exhibit in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Daybreak Arts will be featuring multiple artists and their unique styles in an upcoming exhibition at DBO Gallery at 106 N. Second St. The exhibit will be viewable during the First Thursday Art Walk on Thursday, Nov. 3 (5-8 p.m.), and will remain up through Tuesday Nov. 29.
La Vergne police need help identifying suspected Walmart jewelry thief
Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing jewelry from a La Vergne Walmart.
wpln.org
‘Her story needs to be told’: A renovated garden in Centennial Park remembers children who died by violence
Since 1996, a small corner of Centennial Park has memorialized children who died from violence. This week, the renovated Children’s Memory Garden will be unveiled. Some of the names being added to the garden are children who died of accidental overdoses. 3-year-old Paris Clark-Wilcox is one of them. At...
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran turns interest in communications into cell phone repair business
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the years, having put together a communications background, and having always been intrigued by cell phones, it was not unusual for an Army veteran like Alpha Omega Fry to open AO Cellphone Repair and Sales. Fry joined the Army National Guard in 2001...
clarksvillenow.com
Butch Eli Paulk
Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
