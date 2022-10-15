WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits first playoff inside-the-park home run by a catcher in MLB history

Still not convinced of the Phillies’ team of destiny vibes? How about after catcher J.T. Realmuto hitting an inside the park home run in a potential clinching game four on Saturday afternoon?

Leading off the bottom of the third, after Noah Syndergaard had given a run back, Realmuto took it right back after a deep drive to left center banged off the wall, out of the reach of a leaping Michael Harris II, and caromed out to center field, while Realmuto continued to motor around the bases, completing his trip with a safe head-first slide into home to put Philly ahead 4-1.

It was the third inside-the-parker for Realmuto in his career, but it was the first by a catcher in MLB postseason history.

It is also the first time a Philadelphia player hit an inside the park home run since Mule Haas of the A’s did so against the Cubs in the 1929 World Series, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

