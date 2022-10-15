Flagship Android phones have gotten pretty pricey in the last few years, so it should come as no surprise why a lot of people are leaning towards the $599 Pixel 7. And while the device is indeed very well priced, it's not the only value-focused flagship out in the market right now. The slightly more expensive $699 Asus Zenfone 9 could give the Pixel a run for its money. Let's compare the two devices and see which is a better deal for you.

1 HOUR AGO