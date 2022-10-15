Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All confirmed & leaked Legendary Pokemon in Paldea Region
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will soon be able to catch Legendary species in the Paldea region. Here is everything we know so far about the Legendary and Mythical Pokemon confirmed or leaked for Gen 9. ** This guide is based on information shown in Scarlet & Violet official content...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker claims DLC will introduce new Pokemon and mechanics
Pokemon riddle master and notable leaker Khu has shed some light on the potential DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Like many AAA franchises, Pokemon hopped on the DLC bandwagon during generation 8: Pokemon Sword & Shield. With many fans feeling the main game’s storyline was short and the post-game lacked content, two DLC drops expanded the game’s explorable regions quite a bit.
Pokemon Go community begs Niantic to “let go of 2016” in order to improve Raids
Pokemon Go players have been left with a sour taste in their mouths following the debut of Elite Raids, and they are blaming the poor launch on Niantic being “stuck in the past”. On October 15, Niantic launched Elite Raids in Pokemon Go. These brand-new Raids would appear...
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals abandoned Grand Prix map will be available after legal concerns
Modern Warfare 2 map Marina Bay Grand Prix mysteriously disappeared from promotional content, but a leak revealed the F1-themed map would be available at launch. During Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta, players got their hands on four traditional multiplayer maps and two Ground War maps. Activision has not yet revealed how many maps will be included at launch.
The Sims “Project Rene” enters early development as the 5th game in the series
The Sims 5, codenamed Project Rene, will bring fans into a new era of the classic franchise. Here’s what we know after the first look. The Sims Summit revealed a ton of new information about what the future holds for the brand. While there was a wealth of new Sims 4 information revealed during the event, the biggest announcement was by far the development of The Sims 5.
Overwatch 2 McDonald’s collab arrives with Epic Lightning Tracer Skin
After months of leaks and teasers across social media, Overwatch 2’s collaboration with McDonald’s has finally landed down under as Australian fans can now get their hands on limited-time Overwatch meals to unlock the Epic Lightning Tracer Skin. Weeks before Overwatch 2 arrived in early access, fans were...
Valorant patch 5.08 notes: new Harbor agent, Pearl map changes & more
Valorant patch 5.08 is here and brings a whole new agent and some subtle map changes to Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter. Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 3 is finally upon us with the arrival of the new...
YamatoCannon explains Riot’s silence over controversial League bug at Worlds 2022
Fnatic League of Legends coach Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi has explained why Riot Games has not commented on the bug that may have eliminated Top Esports from Worlds 2022. The commonness of bugs in League of Legends has been one of the biggest talking points at the ongoing World Championship, with fans’ angst hitting fever pitch following a recent group match between Top Esports and GAM Esports.
Blizzard accidentally opens Overwatch 2 PvE areas before launch
Overwatch 2’s PvE mode isn’t expected to arrive until 2023, but Blizzard may have accidentally given players the chance to explore the single-player and co-op areas of certain maps ahead of time. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been a rousing success for Blizzard, as 25 million players...
Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows
Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it. In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.
DualSense Edge: Price, release date & where to buy
Sony has officially unveiled the Dualsense Edge, a “Pro” version of its PS5 controller. The Dualsense Edge retails for $199.99 and launches in January 2023. Sony’s excellent DualSense controller is getting a ‘pro’ version, with the DualSense Edge. A clear shot across the bow towards Microsoft, the Edge takes inspiration from the Elite line of Xbox controllers.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update patch notes & release date
The first major Disney Dreamlight Valley update is on its way, introducing a new character, main quests, and a number of bug fixes. Here’s everything included in the latest patch. Despite being in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the gaming world by storm since its release on...
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them
Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
YouTuber finds rare Pokemon card sets at Walgreens and nobody knew they existed
YouTuber PokeRev went to Walgreens in an attempt to find mystery Pokemon booster packs hidden inside Walgreens’ exclusive products. In a YouTube video posted on October 17, YouTuber PokeRev made a visit to Walgreens to search for some rare Pokemon cards. According to the content creator, Walgreens sold something he calls mystery packs.
Apex Legends pro Mande departs from SCARZ and teammates rpr & Taisheen
Apex Legends pro Mande could be on the move after he bid adieu to SCARZ and his longtime ALGS teammates rpr and Taisheen. The SCARZ trio were one of the longest-tenured teams in all of Apex Legends, first forming back in 2020 before being picked up by the organization early the following year.
Fortnite community divided by reports of planes returning in next update
Mentions of a new biplane challenge in datamined Fortnite information indicate planes will return in the next update. Planes originally took flight on Fortnite Island back in Chapter 1 Season 7, giving some players quite the advantage over their foes on the ground. While some enjoyed the addition of usable...
Warzone player outplays Riot Shield trolls with simple trick
Facing off against Riot Shield users in Warzone can be extremely frustrating, but fortunately, a player found a perfect counter. Warzone’s time under the sun comes to an end soon. Warzone 2 releases on November 16, and Activision is yet to reveal the original battle royale’s fate. When Caldera replaced Verdansk in 2021, we never saw Warzone’s original map see the light of day again.
How to earn Credits fast in Marvel Snap: Best Collection Level tips
Credits are all-important in Marvel Snap as you look to boost your Collection Level and unlock new cards, so here’s an in-depth guide on how to earn as many as possible each passing week. Credits are your most vital resource in Marvel Snap. They’re essential when it comes to...
