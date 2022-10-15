ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

calleochonews.com

5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving

Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
MIAMI, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

"Captain Amphibious" Wants Semi-Aquatic Buses for Miami During Floods

Andy Langesfeld is obsessed with amphibious transportation. Cars that sail on water, ships with wheels — anything that can move between land and sea floats his boat. His kids ask him to park blocks away when he drops them off at school, so their friends don't laugh at his boat-car hybrid.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
theaterpizzazz.com

Lynn University’s Magnificent Theatrical Audacity

When I learned Boca Raton’s Lynn University was opening their Live at Lynn season with a student production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, I naturally rolled my eyes. I had been considered a not-all-that-elite Manhattan theater and cabaret reviewer for two decades, long enough to spot chutzpah before it blinded me. One might well wonder whether I left before or during the intermission. Relocate your wonder as I relocated mine because I sat entranced, overwhelmed, stunned by every aspect of this fascinating and very professional production, from its first blaring, discordant notes until the final cheers of the standing ovation which accompanied the players extended curtain-less curtain calls.
BOCA RATON, FL
livability.com

11 Things You Must Do Your First Year in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Moving to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? The most challenging part is narrowing down your to-do list. Let us help. As part of the seventh-largest metro area in the U.S., Greater Fort Lauderdale generates enough cosmopolitan energy to keep you busy day or night. Located just an hour north of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL

