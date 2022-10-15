Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbhsbullseye.com
Breaking News: West Boca High School’s Band Accepts Their Invitation to Play in Rome, Italy
West Boca High School band students are about to have the trip of their life!. West Boca has accepted their invitation to play in Rome, Italy at the 2024 New Year’s celebration/parade in front of a quarter of a million people. In addition to performing at the celebration, students...
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
Pelican’s SnoBalls Coming to Coral Springs
New Orleans-style snowballs are on their way to Magnolia Shoppes
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Miami New Times
"Captain Amphibious" Wants Semi-Aquatic Buses for Miami During Floods
Andy Langesfeld is obsessed with amphibious transportation. Cars that sail on water, ships with wheels — anything that can move between land and sea floats his boat. His kids ask him to park blocks away when he drops them off at school, so their friends don't laugh at his boat-car hybrid.
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
theaterpizzazz.com
Lynn University’s Magnificent Theatrical Audacity
When I learned Boca Raton’s Lynn University was opening their Live at Lynn season with a student production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, I naturally rolled my eyes. I had been considered a not-all-that-elite Manhattan theater and cabaret reviewer for two decades, long enough to spot chutzpah before it blinded me. One might well wonder whether I left before or during the intermission. Relocate your wonder as I relocated mine because I sat entranced, overwhelmed, stunned by every aspect of this fascinating and very professional production, from its first blaring, discordant notes until the final cheers of the standing ovation which accompanied the players extended curtain-less curtain calls.
This Miami Beach Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Florida
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Expanding with Palm Beach Gardens Location
The Tasty Frozen Treat chain’s fifteenth South Florida location will open before the end of the year
islandernews.com
Cooler temps bring in the baitfish, their predators and some very lively fishing
After a week of tropical weather, the waters of South Florida have settled down. As it exited our area, Hurricane Ian brought cooler mornings that triggered a significant push of migrating baitfish and predators. Fishing on the waters of Biscayne Bay and offshore of Key Biscayne has been fantastic. So much bait and so much action.
livability.com
11 Things You Must Do Your First Year in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Moving to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? The most challenging part is narrowing down your to-do list. Let us help. As part of the seventh-largest metro area in the U.S., Greater Fort Lauderdale generates enough cosmopolitan energy to keep you busy day or night. Located just an hour north of...
wlrn.org
Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote. Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to...
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
