ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Tom Schwartz admits he was ‘a sad sack of s–t’ amid Katie Maloney divorce

By Leah Bitsky, Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Tom Schwartz says he was “a sad sack of s–t” for the first few months following his divorce from Katie Maloney.

“I’m guilty of indulging in those feelings a little over it. I got addicted to the sadness, I think,” the reality star admitted during the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon on Saturday.

“I turned emo for a while. I was kind of wallowing in my own little pity party.”

Schwartz – who was seated at a distance from Maloney on stage – shared that the time following their split has been “an emotional rollercoaster.” However, he told the crowd that his heart is on the mend.

“I’m good now,” he said. “I feel great.”

Schwartz, 39, also shared that he wants nothing but the best for Maloney, 35, despite their marriage coming to an end.

“I’m the number one champion for Katie,” he noted, turning to her and saying, “I’m rooting for you. I still love you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rahga_0iaWd7eg00
Schwartz said he turned emo after Katie Maloney filed to divorce him.

Meanwhile, Maloney seems to be doing just fine following their recent breakup.

“I’m single and living my life,” she shared during the panel discussion.

Back in March, Page Six reported that Schwartz and Maloney separated after nearly 12 years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSxdd_0iaWd7eg00
He shared that he’s now doing better just days after their divorce was finalized.

“Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” Schwartz shared in a lengthy statement shared via Instagram at the time. “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

Things seemed to end amicably, with Schwartz noting, “She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNCuw_0iaWd7eg00
Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHZNx_0iaWd7eg00
Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1340jT_0iaWd7eg00
Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ULOG_0iaWd7eg00
Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. Getty Images

But their relationship post-separation was seemingly soured when rumors swirled that he had hooked up with their Bravo co-star Raquel Leviss. While Schwartz denied getting physical with Leviss, a source told E! at the time that Schwartz’s flirtatious friendship with her created “tension” between the exes post-breakup.

Meanwhile, Leviss exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday that she thinks Schwartz is “cute.” She played coy when asked if there was a possibility of them getting together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zy7xJ_0iaWd7eg00
Maloney shared that she’s “single and living my life.”

“I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” she told us. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to. It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.”

Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce was finalized on Wednesday. Their post-breakup journey will likely be documented throughout the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy