Tom Schwartz admits he was ‘a sad sack of s–t’ amid Katie Maloney divorce

Tom Schwartz says he was “a sad sack of s–t” for the first few months following his divorce from Katie Maloney.

“I’m guilty of indulging in those feelings a little over it. I got addicted to the sadness, I think,” the reality star admitted during the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon on Saturday.

“I turned emo for a while. I was kind of wallowing in my own little pity party.”

Schwartz – who was seated at a distance from Maloney on stage – shared that the time following their split has been “an emotional rollercoaster.” However, he told the crowd that his heart is on the mend.

“I’m good now,” he said. “I feel great.”

Schwartz, 39, also shared that he wants nothing but the best for Maloney, 35, despite their marriage coming to an end.

“I’m the number one champion for Katie,” he noted, turning to her and saying, “I’m rooting for you. I still love you.”

Schwartz said he turned emo after Katie Maloney filed to divorce him.

Meanwhile, Maloney seems to be doing just fine following their recent breakup.

“I’m single and living my life,” she shared during the panel discussion.

Back in March, Page Six reported that Schwartz and Maloney separated after nearly 12 years together.

He shared that he’s now doing better just days after their divorce was finalized.

“Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” Schwartz shared in a lengthy statement shared via Instagram at the time. “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

Things seemed to end amicably, with Schwartz noting, “She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram

Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram

Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. twschwa/Instagram

Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March. Getty Images

But their relationship post-separation was seemingly soured when rumors swirled that he had hooked up with their Bravo co-star Raquel Leviss. While Schwartz denied getting physical with Leviss, a source told E! at the time that Schwartz’s flirtatious friendship with her created “tension” between the exes post-breakup.

Meanwhile, Leviss exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday that she thinks Schwartz is “cute.” She played coy when asked if there was a possibility of them getting together.

Maloney shared that she’s “single and living my life.”

“I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” she told us. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to. It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.”

Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce was finalized on Wednesday. Their post-breakup journey will likely be documented throughout the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”