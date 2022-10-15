Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's future in doubt amid contract uncertainty - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... David de Gea's Manchester United future is in doubt after Erik ten Hag said a 'decision had not been made' on his contract situation. Stan Kroenke is facing a £504m payout with NFL owners expected to approve a resolution over...
Ref Watch: Should Phil Foden's goal against Liverpool have counted in Man City defeat at Anfield?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action, including whether Phil Foden's goal at Anfield was correctly ruled in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City. Liverpool 1-0 Man City. INCIDENT: Phil Foden's goal at Anfield was ruled out for a shirt pull on Fabinho by Erling...
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward appears in court over attempted rape
Mason Greenwood has appeared in court after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. Members of the Manchester United player's family were in the public gallery as he appeared in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms. The three charges relate to the same woman. Greenwood,...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Roberto De Zerbi remains winless after more finishing frustration
Roberto De Zerbi remains winless as Brighton boss after his side slipped to a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest. Despite creating ample opportunities, especially in the first half, Brighton failed to score for the third game running as they simply ran out of ideas against a resolute if limited Forest.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged with improper conduct by FA after red card against Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager was sent off after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for...
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield
"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
Man City formation in Liverpool defeat disputed by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher
What system did Manchester City play in possession against Liverpool? Did Liverpool stop Kevin De Bruyne at source, or were City one man short on the right flank? Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher traded opposing views on Super Sunday - but who was right?. Mohamed Salah's sensational second-half goal divided...
Stoke 0-1 Rotherham: Early Oliver Rathbone goal enough for Millers
Ollie Rathbone scored the winner to earn Rotherham a 1-0 victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium. Rathbone struck in the sixth minute, but the Millers were indebted to goalkeeper Viktor Johansson for ending a five-game winless streak against the home side stretching back to 2005. Rotherham's only away win...
Championship goals and round-up: Luton beat Norwich; Blackburn go top
Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship. The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss. Blackburn went top...
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants
Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
England World Cup squad ladder: Ivan Toney climbs, Reece James plummets and James Maddison fails his audition
The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns - and it's been a good week for Brentford striker Ivan Toney!. The 26-year-old is the biggest riser this week as England boss Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his announcement expected on Thursday, but Reece James has slid in the opposite direction after picking up an ill-timed knee injury.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Champions League woes do not add pressure to Rangers' domestic duties
Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the difficulty of this season's campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton
The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
Swansea 3-2 Reading: Swans battle back to edge five-goal thriller
Swansea produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Reading 3-2 and leapfrog them in the Sky Bet Championship table. Reading struck twice in the opening 33 minutes through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince as the visitors sought to end their worst run of the campaign - three games without a win.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to be in dugout for West Ham visit despite Man City red card
Jurgen Klopp expects to be in the dugout against West Ham despite being sent off for his touchline outburst during Sunday's Premier League win against Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Killie book place in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals for first time since 2021
Kilmarnock booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dundee United. Kyle Lafferty put Killie ahead after eight minutes from the penalty spot, but Dundee United hit back instantly when Glenn Middleton fired home from 12 yards. The game appeared to be heading...
