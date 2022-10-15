Read full article on original website
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Rupert, Glenville, Jane Lew
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Greenbrier, Gilmer and Lewis counties offering 3-D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
Mon Health SJMH marks 50 years in Lewis County
The 50th anniversary of Mon Health SJMH was marked with a reception held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church West Hall in Weston, with Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Stalnaker serving as emcee for the event. Also present were Mon Health CEO David Goldberg and Vandalia Health CEO David Ramsey, as well as many employees of the hospital, including Marketing Director Julia Spelsberg.
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
Ridgerunners collect items for Roanoke Elementary School, FRN
The Vandalia Ridgerunners 4-H Club held their meeting on Monday, October 10 at the Vandalia Community Building. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Addie Moyers and the 4-H Pledge by Eli Drake. Helen McClain presented the Treasurer’s Report. Hygiene items were brought for Roanoke School Including: Shampoo, Body...
Officers in elementary schools good decision
We have long supported prevention resource officers in our schools here in Lewis County, and we applaud the current effort to increase police presence, even on the elementary school level. The Lewis County School System and Lewis County Commission have worked together to provide prevention resource officers for the county’s...
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
Fairmont, West Virginia, officials in "quandary" over Public Safety Building needs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Fairmont City Council turned down the idea of purchasing a new building to move some municipal departments out of the Fairmont Public Safety Building, officials say they are in a quandary regarding how to mitigate issues that the current building faces. The Public...
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race
Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
Upcoming events at the Lewis County Senior Center
Halloween Costume/Dance Party, 6-8 p.m. (Cost is by donation only). There will also be a Creepy Dessert Contest at this event. Prizes awarded for both costume and dessert.
No time for passing the buck
While Fairmont City Council recently passed on buying a former bank building to relocate some of the city offices to, it’s becoming apparent that at some point, council will have to address the concerns at the current Fairmont Public Safety Building. City Manager Valerie Means told Fairmont News Editor...
Hadley Horne scores twice as Bearcats advance to sectional semis
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Grafton girls soccer team’s 19 shots on goal, only three went in. But thanks to Grafton goalkeeper Regan Knight’s saves and the play of the Bearcats’ defenders, just one goal would have been enough.
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses test scores, school safety Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education held two meetings Tuesday, the first of which focused on high school academic achievement. Principals from the county’s high schools came with test score data to discuss areas that need to be addressed.
The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs
Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
