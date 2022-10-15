Members of the Horner CEOS Club hosted lesson leader training and county council on September 28 at the Horner United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The evening began at 5:30 p.m. with Judy Smith of the Berlin Club presenting lesson leader training for “American Fashion Through the Decades”. Judy’s presentation included a show-and-tell of an array of items of clothing through the decades which those attending the training remembered well. This lesson will be presented at club meetings in November.

HORNER, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO