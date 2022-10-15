ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, WV

WVNews

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Rupert, Glenville, Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Greenbrier, Gilmer and Lewis counties offering 3-D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Not a farmer but I support them

I have many favorite events I have covered in Lewis County over the years and one of them is the annual Lewis County Farm Bureau Dinner. The dinner was held Oct. 17 this year, and, as always, the food and company could not be beat. I have never farmed, never...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Horner CEOS

Members of the Horner CEOS Club hosted lesson leader training and county council on September 28 at the Horner United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The evening began at 5:30 p.m. with Judy Smith of the Berlin Club presenting lesson leader training for “American Fashion Through the Decades”. Judy’s presentation included a show-and-tell of an array of items of clothing through the decades which those attending the training remembered well. This lesson will be presented at club meetings in November.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Officers in elementary schools good decision

We have long supported prevention resource officers in our schools here in Lewis County, and we applaud the current effort to increase police presence, even on the elementary school level. The Lewis County School System and Lewis County Commission have worked together to provide prevention resource officers for the county’s...
WVNews

Upcoming events at the Lewis County Senior Center

Halloween Costume/Dance Party, 6-8 p.m. (Cost is by donation only). There will also be a Creepy Dessert Contest at this event. Prizes awarded for both costume and dessert.
WVNews

Ridgerunners collect items for Roanoke Elementary School, FRN

The Vandalia Ridgerunners 4-H Club held their meeting on Monday, October 10 at the Vandalia Community Building. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Addie Moyers and the 4-H Pledge by Eli Drake. Helen McClain presented the Treasurer’s Report. Hygiene items were brought for Roanoke School Including: Shampoo, Body...
ROANOKE, WV

