WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Rupert, Glenville, Jane Lew
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Greenbrier, Gilmer and Lewis counties offering 3-D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
Annual scarecrow contest brings Halloween fun to Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monsters, Minions and characters from “The Simpsons” are some of the scarecrows that greet local residents and visitors in downtown Bridgeport this October. Nearly two dozen scarecrows are on display to get motorists ready for Halloween again this year. Associated Businesses of...
WVNews
Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
WVNews
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
WVNews
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, officials in "quandary" over Public Safety Building needs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Fairmont City Council turned down the idea of purchasing a new building to move some municipal departments out of the Fairmont Public Safety Building, officials say they are in a quandary regarding how to mitigate issues that the current building faces. The Public...
WVNews
Not a farmer but I support them
I have many favorite events I have covered in Lewis County over the years and one of them is the annual Lewis County Farm Bureau Dinner. The dinner was held Oct. 17 this year, and, as always, the food and company could not be beat. I have never farmed, never...
WVNews
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to consider forming youth sports development committee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will consider creating a committee for youth sports engagement, as well as redirecting small business assistance funds from one business to another, this week. Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the Clarksburg...
WVNews
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses test scores, school safety Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education held two meetings Tuesday, the first of which focused on high school academic achievement. Principals from the county’s high schools came with test score data to discuss areas that need to be addressed.
WVNews
Horner CEOS
Members of the Horner CEOS Club hosted lesson leader training and county council on September 28 at the Horner United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The evening began at 5:30 p.m. with Judy Smith of the Berlin Club presenting lesson leader training for “American Fashion Through the Decades”. Judy’s presentation included a show-and-tell of an array of items of clothing through the decades which those attending the training remembered well. This lesson will be presented at club meetings in November.
WVNews
Hadley Horne scores twice as Bearcats advance to sectional semis
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Grafton girls soccer team’s 19 shots on goal, only three went in. But thanks to Grafton goalkeeper Regan Knight’s saves and the play of the Bearcats’ defenders, just one goal would have been enough.
WVNews
Officers in elementary schools good decision
We have long supported prevention resource officers in our schools here in Lewis County, and we applaud the current effort to increase police presence, even on the elementary school level. The Lewis County School System and Lewis County Commission have worked together to provide prevention resource officers for the county’s...
WVNews
Upcoming events at the Lewis County Senior Center
Halloween Costume/Dance Party, 6-8 p.m. (Cost is by donation only). There will also be a Creepy Dessert Contest at this event. Prizes awarded for both costume and dessert.
WVNews
Ridgerunners collect items for Roanoke Elementary School, FRN
The Vandalia Ridgerunners 4-H Club held their meeting on Monday, October 10 at the Vandalia Community Building. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Addie Moyers and the 4-H Pledge by Eli Drake. Helen McClain presented the Treasurer’s Report. Hygiene items were brought for Roanoke School Including: Shampoo, Body...
WVNews
3 children transported in critical condition after single-vehicle rollover Tuesday night near Lost Creek, West Virginia
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Three juveniles were transported to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in southern Harrison County. The juveniles were all under age 10, according to West Virginia State Police Cpl. Baron Claypool, of the...
