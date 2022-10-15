ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

5 takeaways from the Gophers' loss to Illinois

By Jonathan Harrison
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ub0T_0iaWch2q00

Minnesota lose their second straight Big Ten game ahead of difficult trip to Penn State.

The Gophers followed up a disappointing loss to Purdue two weeks ago with another crushing loss, this time on the road against Illinois. The pass game disappeared in a big way Saturday as the Gophers lose 26-14.

Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. PJ Fleck questionable game management

Late in the first quarter PJ Fleck questionably burned two timeouts trying to keep the clock from running out on the quarter, presumably to make Illinois' backup kicker have to kick a field goal into the wind. Instead, the Illini converted a fourth down and the backup kicker wound up finishing the drive with a field goal.

That changed the Gophers' ability to manage the clock the rest of the half, and they wound up taking a knee and settling for a 13-7 deficit at the half.

2. Tanner Morgan struggles, injury

Through the first five games of the season Tanner Morgan was connecting on 70% of his passes. Against Illinois Morgan looked more like 2019-20 Morgan as he went 4of-12 passing for just 21 yards and an interception.

Morgan seemingly had an Illinois player in his face most of the afternoon and was constantly throwing off his back foot.

Early in the fourth quarter Morgan attempted to rush for a 3rd down conversion but was inadvertently punched in the helmet by an Illinois defender. Morgan was carted off to the locker room and then taken to a local hospital to evaluate what Fleck called an upper-body injury.

3. Morgan replaced by Athan Kaliakmanis

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game for Morgan. On his first play Kaliakmanis bobbled a snap but recovered to convert on fourth down. He proceeded to get sacked for a big loss and throw two incomplete passes in a key drive as the Gophers were forced to punt.

Kaliakmanis then threw two late interceptions to seal the win for Illinois. He finished the game 2-of-6 for 17 yards and two interceptions.

4. Rush defense has disappeared

Illinois gashed the Gophers for 222 rush yards, including a monster game from the nation's leader rusher Chase Brown, who finished with 41 carries for 180 yards. It's the second straight game the Gophers' rush defense has been sliced as Purdue racked up 160 yards on just 27 carries two weeks ago.

What's changed? That's the million-dollar question considering Michigan State (38 yards), Colorado (136), Western Illinois (35) and New Mexico State (38) combined for just 247 yards over the first four weeks of the season

5. Losses suddenly piling up?

Minnesota looked to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Purdue but stumbled in Champaign and the free fall could be on. Next up for the Gophers is a trip to No. 10 Penn State.

All of a sudden the Gophers have a tough climb to get back into contention for the Big Ten West, and their chances of being a college football darling in the College Football Playoff are squashed.

Comments / 3

Kevin Monn
3d ago

My biggest takeaway was Minnesota abandoning the run, which was working well, and forcing their passing game, which was not working at all. Mo averaged 8.5 yards/carry, yet barely saw the ball in the second half.

Reply
2
 

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
