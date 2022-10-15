Ohio (11-8, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) is back on the road this week as it looks to better its conference record against Kent State (12-7, 3-5 MAC). Ohio split its two matches with Buffalo last weekend, which were both five-set thrillers. The series split with Buffalo has Ohio sitting at 5-3 in MAC, which is good enough for the second-best record in the East Division. Meanwhile, Kent State has had an uneven start to MAC play and is 3-5 in the conference.

KENT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO