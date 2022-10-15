Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio hangs on to beat Kent State
Ohio (12-8, 6-3 Mid-American Conference) came away with yet another five-set victory Tuesday, holding off a comeback attempt from in-state rival Kent State (12-8, 3-6 MAC). The win pushes Ohio to 6-3 in the MAC, and was their second straight victory in five sets. Tuesday's match was also Ohio's third straight that went to a fifth set.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio splits games against Central Michigan and Ball State
Ohio took on Central Michigan and Ball State this week, going 1-1 after a home loss Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about this week's games:. The Bobcats traveled to Mount Pleasant, Michigan Thursday to try to get a much-needed win against the Chippewas. Redshirt senior Haley Miller got the scoring started for both teams as she netted her second goal of the season with an assist from senior Regan Berg in the seventh minute.
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio takes on in-state rival Kent State
Ohio (11-8, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) is back on the road this week as it looks to better its conference record against Kent State (12-7, 3-5 MAC). Ohio split its two matches with Buffalo last weekend, which were both five-set thrillers. The series split with Buffalo has Ohio sitting at 5-3 in MAC, which is good enough for the second-best record in the East Division. Meanwhile, Kent State has had an uneven start to MAC play and is 3-5 in the conference.
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Ohio scores early, adds late goal to beat Saint Francis 2-0
Ohio needed to find a rhythm heading into the final four matches of the season. As the team hangs in the race for the final spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament, wins of any kind are a necessity. On Sunday against Saint Francis, Ohio emerged victorious by using early and late goals as well as a stifling defensive effort.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Freshmen play key role in Ohio's defense
For Ohio, this season has been one with mixed results. In a year with championship aspirations, Ohio has started 3-4-1 in Mid-American Conference play. One strength the team has found is in its outside backs, Maia Kaufman and Rayann Pruss, both of whom are freshmen. Kaufman has played 921 minutes...
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
thepostathens.com
City Council meets to discuss Dairy Barn Arts Center’s new sign
Athens City Council met Monday to discuss two ordinances about the Dairy Barn Arts Center’s new sign and appropriations to the water fund, as well as to hear from community members about the protection of reproductive rights. According to a previous Post report, the Dairy Barn Arts Center will...
