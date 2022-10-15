Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
Some teachers move to Hillsborough charters after facing discipline elsewhere
Parents said Kimberly Gonzalez was upsetting their children by saying Eve was a man, Adam was gay and God was as real as Santa Claus. Gonzalez denied making these statements. She kept her job teaching science at Progress Village Middle School in Tampa. A year later, the concerns escalated. Children...
Comments / 0