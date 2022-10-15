Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Hosts ‘Oh Hell No!’ Series for Meta, Forcing Celebs to Face Their Fears in VR
Meta continues its attempts to try to make entertainment in VR a thing. The tech giant has enlisted Marlon Wayans to host a show in which he challenges celebrity friends to confront their biggest fears in virtual reality using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset — and, of course, the show itself can be viewed in VR. “Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans” premieres Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween. The series, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will run for six episodes, debuting weekly on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on Meta...
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
James Corden's Balthazar ban shows that it's OK to 86 the "customer is always right" mindset
In less than 24 hours, James Corden has been unbanned from Balthazar, the swanky Michelen-starred restaurant based in New York City, after he "apologized profusely" to the restaurant's owner, Keith McNally. On Tuesday, McNally took to Instagram to post a blurry photo of the comedian alongside a lengthy caption explaining...
Daphne Oz Gets Sleek in Back Midi Dress & Sock Boots for Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition
Daphne Oz continues to showcase her elegant and eclectic style. The chef recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images from her trip to the Big Apple, where she visited Louis Vuitton‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition.” For the occasion, Oz was styled in a monochromatic look that featured an above-the-knee black dress with a plunging neckline and two satin bows on each sleeve while posing in a bright bubblegum-hued room and against an artwork-filled wall with countless abstract clippings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z...
Viola Davis to Produce Climate Activist Maya Penn‘s Animated Short ’Asali’
Viola Davis is set to executive produce climate activist Maya Penn’s original animated short, “Asali: Power of the Pollinators.” The action-adventure short film, which marks Penn’s directorial debut through her company Upenndo! Productions, features the 22-year-old’s own animation. “’Asali’ made sense as our first major production because it integrates two of my biggest passions — animation and the environment,” Penn said in a statement. “My goal with Upenndo! is to dive into new worlds that reflect the interconnectedness of people and our planet, from a story-driven and action packed perspective.” “Asali” follows a group of pollinators and an environmental scientist as they...
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
