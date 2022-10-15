ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Marlon Wayans Hosts ‘Oh Hell No!’ Series for Meta, Forcing Celebs to Face Their Fears in VR

Meta continues its attempts to try to make entertainment in VR a thing. The tech giant has enlisted Marlon Wayans to host a show in which he challenges celebrity friends to confront their biggest fears in virtual reality using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset — and, of course, the show itself can be viewed in VR. “Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans” premieres Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween. The series, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will run for six episodes, debuting weekly on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on Meta...
Footwear News

Daphne Oz Gets Sleek in Back Midi Dress & Sock Boots for Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Daphne Oz continues to showcase her elegant and eclectic style. The chef recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images from her trip to the Big Apple, where she visited Louis Vuitton‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition.” For the occasion, Oz was styled in a monochromatic look that featured an above-the-knee black dress with a plunging neckline and two satin bows on each sleeve while posing in a bright bubblegum-hued room and against an artwork-filled wall with countless abstract clippings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z...
Variety

Viola Davis to Produce Climate Activist Maya Penn‘s Animated Short ’Asali’

Viola Davis is set to executive produce climate activist Maya Penn’s original animated short, “Asali: Power of the Pollinators.” The action-adventure short film, which marks Penn’s directorial debut through her company Upenndo! Productions, features the 22-year-old’s own animation. “’Asali’ made sense as our first major production because it integrates two of my biggest passions — animation and the environment,” Penn said in a statement. “My goal with Upenndo! is to dive into new worlds that reflect the interconnectedness of people and our planet, from a story-driven and action packed perspective.” “Asali” follows a group of pollinators and an environmental scientist as they...

