Meta continues its attempts to try to make entertainment in VR a thing. The tech giant has enlisted Marlon Wayans to host a show in which he challenges celebrity friends to confront their biggest fears in virtual reality using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset — and, of course, the show itself can be viewed in VR. “Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans” premieres Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween. The series, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will run for six episodes, debuting weekly on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on Meta...

10 MINUTES AGO