Jordan Poole extension: What it means for the Warriors

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a four-year deal worth $140 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is guaranteed for $123 million and has $17 million in likely and unlikely incentives, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Below is a breakdown of the deal and how it will impact the Warriors going forward.

Poole's leverage and how his deal compares to peers

Not so long ago, projections for Poole’s annual salary started as low as the $20-25 million range. $25 million turned out to be his floor when Jalen Brunson and Anfernee Simons got four-year deals in the $100 million range. His potential annual range slightly grew thanks to recent extensions for RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro.

After last week’s developments, everything changed and the ball swung heavily to Poole’s court. He already had a case to be worth more than all the players mentioned above after his contributions to the Warriors winning the finals. Now he also had the ability to make the Golden State’s upcoming title defense season shaky, at the least, if he wasn’t happy. Throw in the possible perception of the Warriors looking like they wronged Poole by not extending him after also not suspending Draymond Green, and he now has a deal that could allow him to earn up to nearly the maximum amount another team could’ve offered him in 2023 free agency.

Like with just about any deal that feels exorbitant today, it will look fair and potentially become a bargain in a rising cap environment. The salary cap is already rising higher than initially expected following the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two years of Poole’s deal will probably be more favorably proportioned to the Warriors from a cap and tax perspective.

The Warriors expenses going foward

The distribution of his likely and unlikely incentives will determine Poole’s starting salary, which is currently unknown. His salary could start as low as $27.5 million, which is just shy of Green’s $27.6 million player option amount for next season. Assuming both he and Donte DiVincenzo opt into their respective player option amounts, the Warriors will already be looking at a roster slightly over $330 million for next season with just 12 players, including their 2023 first-round pick.

They are currently projected to have a $367 million roster for the current 2022-23 season and it has been reported that they do not want to increase expenses past the $420-$450 million range. This puts Golden State in a predicament because with Poole locked in, bringing back both Green and Andrew Wiggins would push their expenses beyond that range, potentially up to $600 million in payroll and luxury tax penalties combined. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently discussed their potential future expenses with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater on the HoopsHype podcast.

Bringing back just one of Green or Wiggins can keep expenses for next season around the $367 million range they’re set to pay this season as their highest end of outcomes once they fill out the rest of the roster. Putting last week’s incident aside, age-related factors could push the Warriors to keep Wiggins over Green. The development of young frontcourt players Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will likely play a huge part in that decision if they make enough strides this season. It appears the Warriors are set on playing out the season since their best shot at repeating includes Green.

