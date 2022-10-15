ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kenneth Faried will play in Venezuela

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James threw his whole team under the bus after opening loss to Warriors… but he was right

After an ugly start to the new season, LeBron James was candid when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. The Lakers began their schedule against the Warriors and lost 123-109. They trailed by as many as 27 points against the reigning champions, and it was never a game that felt like it was within reach. Afterward, LeBron provided context about why Golden State was so easily able to cruise to victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James and the Lakers are going to be a total waste of time this season

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their season last night the way they’re going to spend most of their season this year – looking rather mediocre against a team that is far superior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden looks like the same guy who won MVP in 2018, but at what cost for the Sixers?

76ers superstar James Harden had a very noteworthy season debut. Harden needed just 14 attempts to score a game-high 35 points, and he was 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. This was a significant improvement from the last time we saw Harden on the floor. Harden’s lack of scoring burst was problematic, and the footage of his final on-court performance was beyond concerning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I could’ve cracked (Joel Embiid's) head open, but I didn’t,' said Marcus Smart of his altercation with the 76ers star

Boston Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart was interviewed by the press following the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night at TD Garden. On the way the Celtics came out and played in their opener, Smart said “I’m proud of it. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of things we can fix, but … to be able to come out and respond the way we did, I’m proud of this team.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving is looking to prove himself as a leader

After a season where he often served as a distraction for his teammates, Kyrie Irving is doing what he can to find out how he can improve as a leader. Nets insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Irving has been asking his teammates what he can change for this upcoming season. Irving said, “My focus is not [on narratives]. I can’t pour energy into that. The reality is we’re here, and for the last year you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions — about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here we get to see the consistent effort I would’ve put forth last year, and the year before that if everyone started off the season healthy and we had a good start.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings head coach Mike Brown provides update on Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown said on Monday that rookie Keegan Murray is still in the NBA’s health and safety protocol ahead of the start of the regular season. Murray missed the final two games of the preseason due to what the Kings called a non-COVID illness. He practiced with the team on Thursday, but was ruled out of playing in their finale on Friday after entering the protocol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy