Justin Jackson makes Celtics' regular season roster

Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, veteran wing Justin Jackson will fill the Celtics’ final regular roster spot.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: A full look at the #Celtics 15-man roster after Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson make the opening night roster masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 3:28 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Honestly, shouts to Justin Jackson. Pretty admirable for a veteran to bet on himself, play in Summer League and impress enough to grab a roster spot. – 3:02 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Justin Jackson out there with Noah Vonleh and the rest of the rotation as Jake Layman remains on the bench. – 10:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Putting together reporting and my own intel, it seems like Noah Vonleh has one of Boston’s open roster spots locked up. Due to injuries, the Celtics seem likely to fill the 15th spot for now. That looks like it is down to Justin Jackson or Jake Layman. We’ll likely know tomorrow. – 9:16 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics down to 16 on the offseason roster after waiving Thomas and Šamanić.

Noah Vonleh, Jake Layman and Justin Jackson remain on camp deals. Roster needs to get down to at least 15 by early next week. Can keep a spot open and carry 14, but it sounds more likely C’s go w/ 15. – 12:38 AM

Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine signed a fully non-guaranteed minimum contracts contract with the Boston Celtics. -via HoopsHype / September 19, 2022

The Boston Celtics have signed Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine. All three are expected to have signed non-guaranteed, training camp contracts. Jackson appeared in seven NBA games between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns last season. Jackson also played in 28 games for the Texas Legends of the G League. Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Legends. -via RealGM / September 15, 2022

The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 15, 2022