ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Justin Jackson makes Celtics' regular season roster

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5eaf_0iaWYgW500

Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, veteran wing Justin Jackson will fill the Celtics’ final regular roster spot.

Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: A full look at the #Celtics 15-man roster after Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson make the opening night roster masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…3:28 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Honestly, shouts to Justin Jackson. Pretty admirable for a veteran to bet on himself, play in Summer League and impress enough to grab a roster spot. – 3:02 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

According to a league source, veteran wing Justin Jackson will fill the Celtics’ final regular roster spot. – 3:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Justin Jackson out there with Noah Vonleh and the rest of the rotation as Jake Layman remains on the bench. – 10:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Putting together reporting and my own intel, it seems like Noah Vonleh has one of Boston’s open roster spots locked up. Due to injuries, the Celtics seem likely to fill the 15th spot for now. That looks like it is down to Justin Jackson or Jake Layman. We’ll likely know tomorrow. – 9:16 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics down to 16 on the offseason roster after waiving Thomas and Šamanić.

Noah Vonleh, Jake Layman and Justin Jackson remain on camp deals. Roster needs to get down to at least 15 by early next week. Can keep a spot open and carry 14, but it sounds more likely C’s go w/ 15. – 12:38 AM

Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine signed a fully non-guaranteed minimum contracts contract with the Boston Celtics. -via HoopsHype / September 19, 2022

The Boston Celtics have signed Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine. All three are expected to have signed non-guaranteed, training camp contracts. Jackson appeared in seven NBA games between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns last season. Jackson also played in 28 games for the Texas Legends of the G League. Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Legends. -via RealGM / September 15, 2022

The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 15, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’

With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James and the Lakers are going to be a total waste of time this season

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their season last night the way they’re going to spend most of their season this year – looking rather mediocre against a team that is far superior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith shares wild theory on Ime Udoka’s suspension

NBA fans had many different opinions on how the Boston Celtics handled head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension last month. No one, however, came up with a hot take like Stephen A. Smith did Tuesday. The Celtics suspended their coach for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with another...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy