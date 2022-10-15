Knicks keeping Ryan Arcidiacono for regular season

Ian Begley: Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono on the 15-man roster for the regular season, per SNY sources. Arcidiacono has a non guaranteed deal but Tom Thibodeau has praised his play and approach in practices/training camp and games.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks announce that they’ve waived James Akinjo, Jalen Harris and DaQuan Jeffries. Roster seems set, at the moment, as Svi Mykhailiuk remains on 15-man roster. Ryan Arcidiacono will make regular season 15-man roster. Trevor Keels & Feron Hunt are on 2-way deals. – 4:49 PM

Ryan Arcidiacono @RyArch15

Positive vibes going!! – 4:26 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono on 15-man regular season roster, per sources. Arcidiacono has non guaranteed deal, was on regular-season roster last season; Svi Mykhailiuk was seen as favorite for roster spot entering training camp. More here: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 2:58 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Can confirm @Ian Begley’s report, via a league source, that Ryan Arcidiacono has made the Knicks’ roster. Arcidiacono is on a non guaranteed deal. Second year in a row he’s entered without a promise to stick around and has made it. Thibs always speaks extremely highly of him. – 2:15 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks can keep only two of the following players:

Jalen Harris, DaQuan Jeffries, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, James Akinjo.

Guessing Arcidiacono gets a spot.

Thibodeau wouldn’t say, though:

“Once we get through (preseason), then we’ll think about all that stuff.” – 7:14 PM

Ian Begley: DaQuan Jeffries has an Exhibit 10 deal from NYK w/ Exhibit 9 clause. Ryan Arcidiacono is on an Exhibit 9 deal, per source (no G League incentive in deal). Svi Mykhailiuk has $50K guarantee in his deal, source confirmed. Athletic was 1st to report that; NY Post was 1st on Jeffries -via Twitter @IanBegley / September 23, 2022

Fred Katz: Not sure if it’s been put out there yet but Ryan Arcidiacono’s deal with the Knicks is a standard, non-guaranteed minimum for one year, sources say. No exhibit 10. -via Twitter @FredKatz / September 19, 2022

JD Shaw: The Knicks have signed free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono, per a team press release. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 17, 2022