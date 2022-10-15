Read full article on original website
US Seeks to Sap Al-Shabab Finances
Washington — The United States is expanding its fight against al-Qaida’s affiliate in Somalia, adding a new, expansive round of sanctions to drone strikes and military advice from U.S. forces on the ground. The Treasury Department Monday unveiled sanctions targeting four senior al-Shabab leaders as well as five...
Three UN Peacekeepers Killed, Three Injured in Mali Attack
BAMAKO — Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and three others seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Monday, a U.N. spokesperson said. Islamist militants, some with links to al-Qaida and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Mali for...
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital With Waves of Drones, Killing 4
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to provide Ukraine with air defense weapons after a wave of explosives-laden Russian drones hit Kyiv on Monday, killing four people. "To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more air defense systems...
Clashes Resume in Flashpoint Town in Northwest Syria
Washington — Clashes have resumed in and around a town in northwest Syria, days after a powerful Islamist group captured it from Turkish-backed militias. A local source told VOA that fierce clashes erupted on Monday in the town of Afrin and its surrounding areas between the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant group and a Turkish-backed armed group known as the Third Legion, or the al-Shamiya Front.
Pakistan Say Security Forces Kill 5 Militants in Baluch Area
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed in a shootout five militants in the country's restive southwest area. Security officials said the operation targeted militants in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province who were alleged to have been behind a bomb attack Friday that left three people dead and six injured.
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Masha Amini’s Death Evoked Protests
Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran. What makes the current protests in Iran and elsewhere different from than ones that came before?
Cameroonians Protest Separatist Brutality, Seek Release of Abducted Clergy
Yaounde — Thousands of people protested Monday against separatist attacks and abductions at schools and churches. Demonstrators demanded to know the whereabouts of scores of people, including five Catholic priests, a nun, and two worshippers taken last month from a church on Cameroon's western border with Nigeria. Hundreds of...
Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths
Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup [Sept 30] cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. An analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict in the first half of 2022 than in the whole of 2021. Henry Wilkins reports from Melou, Burkina Faso.
UN: Killings and Mass Arrests of Protestors in Iran Must Stop
GENEVA — U.N. human rights officials have condemned Iran’s violent suppression of anti-government protests as a violation of international law and call on Iranian officials to end their deadly crackdown against peaceful demonstrators. A month has passed since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide protests against...
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Human Rights Groups Call for UN Probe of Iran's Crackdown on Protesters
More than 40 human rights organizations are calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the Iranian government’s crackdown on protesters. The statement released Monday expressed concern over the Islamic Republic’s brutal suppression of nationwide protests in response to the death of...
New Arrivals: Afghan Refugees Camped in Brazilian Airport
About 150 refugees from Afghanistan are camped out in the main airport of Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital and most populous city. Many more are expected to arrive in the coming months but aid workers say the government has no plans for a wide-scale response to the growing crisis. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this report from Sao Paulo, Brazil with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Iran Says Eight Dead in Prison Fire
The death toll from a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison has risen to eight people, Iran’s judiciary said Monday. The fire erupted Saturday amid ongoing protests, now in their fifth week, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman held by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
UN Chief: Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘Spiraling out of Control’
New York/Nairobi — The U.N. secretary-general warned Monday that the situation in northern Ethiopia is “spiraling out of control” and he sees no military solution to the conflict. “Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels; the social fabric is being ripped apart,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at...
'It Became too Dangerous for Journalists to Work,' Frontier Myanmar Editor Says
Washington — When Thomas Kean moved to Myanmar in 2007, he didn’t expect to stay for almost 15 years, or that he would become editor-in-chief of the prominent news outlet Frontier Myanmar. As a graduate of Australia’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Kean first came to Yangon to...
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Death Toll Rises to 14 After Russian Warplane Crashes in Russian City of Yeysk
The death toll has risen to 14 after a Russian warplane crashed into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk, causing a massive fire at an apartment building. Authorities released the updated death toll on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane was on a training...
French Company, Syrian Unit Plead Guilty to Material Support for Terrorism
Washington — In the first case of its kind, a large French industrial company and its now defunct Syrian subsidiary, both long accused of human rights violations during the Syrian conflict, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State and the al-Nusrah Front. Lafarge...
