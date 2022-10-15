ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings

Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy