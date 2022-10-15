Read full article on original website
Auburn football fans revel in Alabama fans’ ref complaints after Tennessee loss
Auburn football fans are drinking Alabama Crimson Tide fan tears like the blood of Christ at mass following cries that the referees during Saturday’s 52-49 Third Saturday in October loss to Tennessee — the first such loss since 2006 when the iPhone was still not yet released — were colluding against them.
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
Tennessee raised more than $150k to replace the goalposts Vols fans tore down and threw in a river after upsetting Alabama
Beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years turned out to be a costly accomplishment for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans.
Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now
Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
University of Tennessee fined over fans rushing the field, asks for donations for new goalposts
The University of Tennessee, fined by the SEC for its fans storming the field following their victory over the University of Alabama Saturday, is now asking for donations to replace the goalposts torn down and tossed into the river by those same fans.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings
Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
It’s official: Oneida moves up to Class 2A for basketball; Scott moves down to Class 3A for football
NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association has released its classifications for the next two years, with the biggest changes locally being Oneida moving up from Class 1A to Class 2A in basketball, baseball and softball, and Scott High moving down from Class 4A to Class 3A in football.
