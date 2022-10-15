Read full article on original website
WTRF
Wheeling SleepOut 2022 shows that everyone deserves a “Happily Ever After”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The words “Once Upon a Time” resonate feelings of fairytale, fantasy, and hope. This is the theme of the 12th Annual Wheeling SleepOut, hosted by Youth Service System Wheeling. Teams can sign up to build temporary structures for the evening, and spend a...
Wheeling to be home to Food Hub
Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
WTRF
Indian Creek High School welcomes home writer Jeffrey Hatcher for Speaker Series
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A notable Steubenville native will soon be walking the ground he once knew as the featured speaker at the 12th Herald-Star Speaker Series on November 2. Indian Creek High School is hosting the well-known writer of plays, movies, TV shows, and Wintersville High School graduate,...
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
WTRF
True story of the Opportunity Rover comes alive at Marquee Cinemas
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It felt like a trip to Mars as ”Good Night Oppy” came alive on the big screen at the Marquee Cinema at the Highlands tonight. ”Good Night Oppy” is the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars. The mission was only supposed to be 90 days, but ultimately lasted for 15 years. The robot’s groundbreaking journey had tons of followers millions of miles away.
WTRF
Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Metro News
Safety in downtown Morgantown gets the attention of city leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The safety level in downtown Morgantown has deteriorated to the point multiple community and business owners are reaching out to elected officials for help. Main Street Morgantown President A.J. Hammond recently delivered a letter to city council. He said he not only remains concerned but wants...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode Three: Music at the McLain
If you haven’t listened to the previous episodes of our new podcast Wheeling Haunts, then be sure to go check it out!. Happy Monday! It’s time for another episode of Wheeling Haunts, a new podcast produced by Wheeling Heritage Media. This week, Cassie and Alex head to East...
City of Weirton’s website has a new look
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Weirton’s website has a new look! They launched the redesign of their ‘CivicPlus’ website for more convenient resident accessibility with more self-serve features. City officials wanted a platform to serve as a communication tool for residents and visitors to utilize. Some of the new features include emergency alerts, online […]
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Metro News
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WDTV
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
WTRF
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
WTRF
Much colder as we begin the new work-week
TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Transported to UHC after Accident in Quiet Dell
The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, along with Stonewood VFD and the Anmoore EMS, responded to a vehicle accident on Sunday,. Oct. 16, in the area of the 700 block of Suds Run Road in Quiet Dell at 10:28 p.m. The call was for an accident with injuries and entrapment....
WTRF
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
