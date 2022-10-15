TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.

