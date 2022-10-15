Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
James Franklin calls out 1 problem at Michigan
Michigan and Penn State needed to be separated by coaches and security personnel as they headed to the locker room at halftime on Saturday, and James Franklin thinks his Big Ten rival needs to implement a new policy to prevent any similar incidents in the future. A scuffle broke out...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water there are football field patches of muck.
Delta flight headed to Seoul returns to Detroit due to 'unruly' passenger
A late-night Delta flight traveling to Seoul reversed course Monday and returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to an issue with a customer onboard that prompted police intervention. Delta Flight 283 from Detroit to Seoul took off just before midnight but was in the air for about two hours before it returned to the Wayne County airport because the flight crew had an issue with an "unruly" passenger, a Delta spokesman said Tuesday morning. The flight, which...
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
abovethelaw.com
Who Knew Taxes Could Be This Lucrative: The Sixth Circuit Weighs In On The Takings Clause
Elections loom before us. You know what that means. You are about to get inundated with all sorts of politician scandals, single-issue voter points and an old American standby, “law and order.” As candidates push these law and order narratives, it’s important to remember that civilians aren’t the only ones looking to take your stuff — you need to be on the lookout for your government too.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
recordpatriot.com
Motor City Comic Con 2022: A look at some of the best cosplay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Comic book and pop culture fans attended Motor City Comic Con this weekend in Novi. Thousands of Michiganders met celebrities, shopped and comic book artists at Michigan’s largest comic con, held Oct. 14-16 at Suburban Collection Showplace. Some of the celebrities in attendance included Alice Cooper, Cassandra Petersen (Elvira Misteress of the Dark) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who). Here are a look at some of the scenes and some of the best cosplayers.
