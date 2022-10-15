ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin calls out 1 problem at Michigan

Michigan and Penn State needed to be separated by coaches and security personnel as they headed to the locker room at halftime on Saturday, and James Franklin thinks his Big Ten rival needs to implement a new policy to prevent any similar incidents in the future. A scuffle broke out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection

ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Delta flight headed to Seoul returns to Detroit due to 'unruly' passenger

A late-night Delta flight traveling to Seoul reversed course Monday and returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to an issue with a customer onboard that prompted police intervention. Delta Flight 283 from Detroit to Seoul took off just before midnight but was in the air for about two hours before it returned to the Wayne County airport because the flight crew had an issue with an "unruly" passenger, a Delta spokesman said Tuesday morning. The flight, which...
DETROIT, MI
abovethelaw.com

Who Knew Taxes Could Be This Lucrative: The Sixth Circuit Weighs In On The Takings Clause

Elections loom before us. You know what that means. You are about to get inundated with all sorts of politician scandals, single-issue voter points and an old American standby, “law and order.” As candidates push these law and order narratives, it’s important to remember that civilians aren’t the only ones looking to take your stuff — you need to be on the lookout for your government too.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Motor City Comic Con 2022: A look at some of the best cosplay

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Comic book and pop culture fans attended Motor City Comic Con this weekend in Novi. Thousands of Michiganders met celebrities, shopped and comic book artists at Michigan’s largest comic con, held Oct. 14-16 at Suburban Collection Showplace. Some of the celebrities in attendance included Alice Cooper, Cassandra Petersen (Elvira Misteress of the Dark) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who). Here are a look at some of the scenes and some of the best cosplayers.
NOVI, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy