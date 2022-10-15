ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

4-year-old injured after shots fired in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said the child was injured in the face either by a graze or "the child was struck by debris." His injuries are believed to be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release. Officials say officers on the scene found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

LMPD confronts armed man near medical school

BRIEF: At 8:36am on Oct. 18, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confronted an individual armed with a handgun at Jackson Street and Gray Street, near the U of L School of Medicine. LMPD described the suspect as follows: “[A] black male wearing a black covering on his face, red...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is listed in critical condition at University Hospital after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday night. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 1300 block of South 26th St. just before 11:30 p.m. for a shooting. That's where...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

