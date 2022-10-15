LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO